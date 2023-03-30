WWE WrestleMania 39 Card: Full Lineup Revealed for Saturday and Sunday Schedule

Alejandro Salazar/PX Images/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The full lineup of matches for Nights 1 and 2 of WWE WrestleMania 39 on Saturday and Sunday were announced Thursday on ESPN's First Take.

Headlined by the Night 2 main event between undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns and 2023 men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes, the card at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, will be distributed as follows:

Night 1

United States Championship: Austin Theory (c) vs. John Cena

SmackDown Women's Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: The Usos (c) vs. Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens

Becky Lynch, Lita & Trish Stratus vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai & Iyo Sky)

Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. Viking Raiders

Night 2

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

Raw Women's Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka

Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus

Hell in a Cell: Edge vs. Finn Balor

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler vs. Natalya & Shotzi vs. Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville

Reigns vs. Rhodes is unquestionably the most highly anticipated match because of the fact that Rhodes is the biggest threat yet to the Tribal Chief's run of more than 900 days as world champion.

Within the fabric of the same Bloodline angle, The Usos will put their record tag team title reign on the line against the team of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn on Night 1.

For several months, Zayn was an ally to The Bloodline and was known as the "Honorary Uce," but the partnership disintegrated at the Royal Rumble when Zayn refused to attack Owens.

The longtime best friends finally reunited to wage battle against The Usos and The Bloodline, and they can strike a major blow to the group if they beat Jimmy and Jey for the titles on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

The Usos vs. Owens and Zayn has a strong chance to main event Night 1, which would make it the first tag team main event at WrestleMania since the inaugural WrestleMania in 1985.

Other notable matches include legendary WWE Superstar John Cena clashing with United States champion Austin Theory in the first match on the card Saturday night, social media influencer Logan Paul having his first WrestleMania singles match against Seth Rollins on Saturday and Brock Lesnar engaging in a battle of the behemoths with the 7'3" Omos.

Additionally, both of WWE's top women's titles will be on the line, as Bianca Belair will defend the Raw Women's Championship against Asuka and Charlotte Flair will defend the SmackDown Women's Championship against 2023 women's Royal Rumble winner Rhea Ripley.

Two of the biggest stars in the history of women's wrestling will be in action as well, with WWE Hall of Famers Lita and Trish Stratus teaming with Becky Lynch in a six-woman tag team match against Damage CTRL's Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky.

WrestleMania 39 has one of the most stacked cards for a WrestleMania event in recent memory, and it set the all-time WrestleMania gate record back in January.

For those not in attendance, WrestleMania 39 will air live on Peacock on Saturday and Sunday night beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

