MLB Predictions 2023: Updated Win-Loss Projections for Every Team

6 of 6

Matt Thomas/San Diego Padres/Getty Images

San Diego Padres

Last Year's Record: 89-73

Over/Under: 93.5

The Padres are a trendy pick to win the World Series this year after the moves they've made, including bringing in Juan Soto, arguably the best hitter in baseball, at last season's trade deadline.

They went even further by signing shortstop Xander Bogaerts in free agency and extending Manny Machado and Yu Darvish to ensure they are key parts of the team's future.

It will be quite the turn seeing the Padres supplant the Dodgers as the class of the NL West for the first time in more than a decade.

San Diego has the best lineup in the NL, maybe even across all of baseball. Its pitching is finally solid enough to help it take that next step.

Getting Fernando Tatis Jr. back this year will help, too.

Prediction: 97-65

Los Angeles Dodgers

Last Year's Record: 111-51

Over/Under: 95.5

The biggest anticipated drop-off across the game is with the Dodgers, which have been a staple of National League dominance for the better part of a decade.

They lost key pieces in Trea Turner and Justin Turner, and they just decided they no longer wanted Cody Bellinger.

The loss of Justin Turner likely places Max Muncy at third base, but does anyone feel like they adequately addressed these departures?

J.D. Martinez should be a fine designated hitter. The Dodgers should be a fine team, but they won't have those best-record-in-baseball and highest-run-differential vibes from last year.

Prediction: 93-69

San Francisco Giants

Last Year's Record: 81-81

Over/Under: 81.5

So close, but so far. That about sums up the Giants' offseason.

Aaron Judge flirted with them before ultimately deciding to return to the Yankees. Carlos Correa looked like he'd play there until concerns were raised about a surgically repaired ankle from his minor-league days.

Even Carlos Rodón seemed like a candidate to return until he, too, chose The Bronx over The Bay.

The Giants' key free-agent signings are Michael Conforto, who did not play last season, Sean Manaea, Ross Stripling, Mitch Haniger and Taylor Rogers. There is still a serious question mark at catcher, an offseason need the Giants did not exactly address.

This is once again a team that's too good to bottom out but still nowhere near the Padres or Dodgers.

Prediction: 74-88

Arizona Diamondbacks

Last Year's Record: 74-88

Over/Under: 75.5

Even in a division with heavyweights, the Diamondbacks have to feel pretty good about themselves in 2023.

They showed significant improvement from 2021 to 2022, and now there is actual optimism. The confidence is there with legitimate Cy Young candidate Zac Gallen leading the way alongside Madison Bumgarner, Merrill Kelly and Zach Davies.

Infielders Ketel Marte and Christian Walker are names you've heard, but NL Rookie of the Year candidate Corbin Carroll will also be in the mix.

Arizona is looking to continue developing its young players while contending for a Wild Card berth this season.

Prediction: 77-85

Colorado Rockies

Last Year's Record: 68-94

Over/Under: 65.5

The Rockies signed Jurickson Profar after the World Baseball Classic, and it was arguably their best offseason move.

Not much else needs to be said from there. This was a 68-win team last year that did virtually nothing to improve its chances of winning more games.

The Rockies can at least hope Year 2 of the Kris Bryant experiences is more productive than Year 1 when he played just 42 games.

Prediction: 62-100