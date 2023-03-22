5 MLB Teams That Will Surprise and 5 That Will Disappoint in 2023

0 of 10

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Now that Opening Day is near and baseball fans have a decent understanding of the MLB landscape, it's fun to fire off a few predictions.

The World Baseball Classic has done a good job showcasing the game, but by next weekend its best players will be competing in the big leagues.

There are big roster changes each year from free-agent signings and blockbuster trades. We saw all of it this offseason, from Trea Turner signing with the Phillies, Dansby Swanson signing with the Cubs and Luiz Arraez being traded to the Marlins.

Let's take a look at five teams that will surprise and five that will disappoint. Teams that will surprise are projected to top their DraftKings Sportsbook over/under win total, and teams that will disappoint are projected to finish below their over/under.