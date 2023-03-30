Randy Orton's Best Potential Feuds After WrestleMania 39 amid WWE Rumors About Return

1 of 3

We last saw Orton as one-half of RK-Bro with Matt Riddle, a championship-winning duo that became immensely popular with the WWE Universe. They were wacky, mismatched partners, but the pairing worked in ways others didn't.

Orton appeared to be having fun, turning in some of his most energized performances in recent years and restoring credibility to the tag team division along the way.

A year later, though, and neither has been on television. Orton has been recovering from a significant back injury, and Riddle has been on the sideline since December following a suspension related to WWE's Wellness Policy.

If Orton is healthy enough to return, bringing him back with Riddle and have him turn on The Original Bro immediately to set up a program between them would be a stunner for fans and quickly establish The Viper as the dangerous heel he has always excelled as.

Orton can even turn it on Riddle, telling him he took him to the highest level he has ever experienced in WWE only to screw it up the moment he wasn't around to protect him.

There is meat on that bone for the performers and WWE Creative here, making it a program that could instantly captivate fans and lead to a red-hot rivalry right out of the gate.

