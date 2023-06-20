NBA Rumors: Kyle Kuzma Declines $13M Wizards Contract Option, Will Become UFA

AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel

Kyle Kuzma has reportedly declined his $13 million player option that would have kept him with the Washington Wizards for the 2023-24 season. He will become an unrestricted free agent.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news Tuesday:

Kuzma is set to cash in after averaging 21.2 points on 44.8 percent shooting (33.3 percent from three-point range), 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists for Washington in 2022-23.

The 6'9" power forward has played six NBA seasons, four with the Los Angeles Lakers and two on the Wizards after L.A. traded him to Washington in a deal that notably sent Russell Westbrook to the West Coast.

The Lakers signed Kuzma to a three-year, $39 million contract extension before the 2020-21 season.

He is set to make far more than that in free agency after getting a chance to prove his scoring capabilities when given a bigger role in Washington.