    NBA Rumors: Kyle Kuzma Declines $13M Wizards Contract Option, Will Become UFA

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJune 20, 2023

    Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) shoots against the Sacramento Kings during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel)
    AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel

    Kyle Kuzma has reportedly declined his $13 million player option that would have kept him with the Washington Wizards for the 2023-24 season. He will become an unrestricted free agent.

    ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news Tuesday:

    Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

    ESPN Sources: As expected, Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma has declined his $13 million player option and become a free agent. Kuzma will be one of the marketplace's most prominent players. A return to Washington on a new deal remains a possibility.

    Kuzma is set to cash in after averaging 21.2 points on 44.8 percent shooting (33.3 percent from three-point range), 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists for Washington in 2022-23.

    The 6'9" power forward has played six NBA seasons, four with the Los Angeles Lakers and two on the Wizards after L.A. traded him to Washington in a deal that notably sent Russell Westbrook to the West Coast.

    The Lakers signed Kuzma to a three-year, $39 million contract extension before the 2020-21 season.

    He is set to make far more than that in free agency after getting a chance to prove his scoring capabilities when given a bigger role in Washington.

