Warriors' Steve Kerr: Andrew Wiggins Without Return Timeline, Working Out Daily

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins has been working out on a daily basis, but there's still no timeline for his return to the team, head coach Steve Kerr told reporters Tuesday.

Kerr added that Wiggins' absence remains indefinite but that there have been no discussions about him missing the remainder of the season.

Wiggins has not suited up for the Warriors since a Feb. 13 win over the Washington Wizards, missing the last 19 games while dealing with a family matter. Once he's finally back with the team, trainers will determine where he's at in terms of conditioning.

Kerr previously discussed Wiggins' absence following a 127-125 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday.

"Well, we love Wiggs. He's a huge part of our team. He's a great player, but he's a great human being. He's just a great teammate. I love coaching him.

"So anytime you see one of your guys struggling, dealing with something, all you can do is just support that player and give them space, and that's what we've tried to do. But our players and our coaches, front office, we're all thinking about Wiggs every day. If he comes back, great. If he doesn't come back, that's fine too.

"We just want to make sure that he's in a good place, taking care of his family, and we'll see how it plays out."

Before stepping away from the team, Wiggins was enjoying a solid season with the Warriors, averaging 17.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 37 games while shooting 47.3 percent from the floor and 39.6 percent from deep.

With just six games remaining in the regular season and the Warriors in a tight playoff race, the team would undoubtedly benefit from Wiggins returning to the floor.

But with Kerr telling reporters the veteran's absence is still considered indefinite, Golden State will have to dig deep and rely on other players, such as Jordan Poole and Jonathan Kuminga, to fill his shoes down the stretch.

The Dubs currently sit seventh in the Western Conference with a 39-37 record. They're on the bubble of earning a guaranteed playoff spot with the No. 6 seed and having to appear in the play-in tournament with the teams that finish between seventh and 10th in the conference.

Golden State will take on the eighth-seeded New Orleans Pelicans Tuesday at home.