March 29, 2023

WWE WrestleMania Rumors: Latest on Rey Mysterio's Retirement, Surprise Returns, More
Rey Mysterio is one of the best professional wrestlers to ever lace a pair of boots, and Friday night, he will take his place among the immortals during the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony. But does that mean retirement is on the horizon?
The latest on Mysterio's future headlines a collection of wrestling rumors that also includes potential surprise appearances at this weekend's WrestleMania 39, as well as just how valuable WWE officials consider Sami Zayn.
Is Sami Zayn Still a Top Guy in WWE Entering WrestleMania?
Sami Zayn may not be headlining WrestleMania 39 as Undisputed WWE Universal champion, but he is still viewed by company officials as a top star, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select.
One source, speaking to Sapp under the condition of anonymity, said: "For anyone to say that we don't view him as a top guy just hasn't been watching the program or are fabricating things. We had a solid set of plans in order both for him and the championship. Just because he isn't competing for the championship, doesn't mean he isn't viewed at that level. He's been the MVP since last Summer, and I couldn't see many disagreeing with that point."
The source is right: Zayn has been the MVP of WWE TV since last summer.
The argument can be made that his value preceded that, dating back to the Johnny Knoxville feud. His ability to transition seamlessly from over-the-top humor to emotionally devastating drama is something only the most elite performers are capable of.
What he has accomplished across WWE television, as an Honorary Uce and then the Underdog from the Underground, has been nothing short of astonishing. He has earned every opportunity that has come his way, and company officials have taken note.
The source told Sapp: "He's headlined a PPV, he is the focal point of our biggest shows. He's main-eventing WWE Raw and is '1B' for the biggest storyline in the company. Elimination Chamber didn't happen in his hometown by accident."
Zayn, Kevin Owens and The Usos have made the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match at WrestleMania as hot a match as any on this year's card, and that is a testament to the work they have put in.
The company continues to treat Zayn like a top-tier star, with main event appearances on Raw and SmackDown, and the fans have responded accordingly. As long as the Montréal native can continue to convince the audience to invest themselves in what he is doing, he will remain that way.
Surprise Returns in Time for WrestleMania
WrestleMania is always good for a surprise or two and, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, this year should be no different.
Shinsuke Nakamura, Big E, AJ Styles and Matt Riddle are all stars who could make surprise returns to WWE programming at The Showcase of the Immortals.
Big E has been sidelined with a devastating neck injury that occurred last year, just prior to WrestleMania, at the hands of The Brawling Brutes' Ridge Holland. Nakamura has not appeared since the December 2 episode of SmackDown.
Styles is recovering from a torn Achilles tendon suffered at a WWE Live Event over the holidays, while Matt Riddle remains sidelined following a Wellness Policy suspension late last year.
Any of the four would help bolster the WWE roster and provide the sort of return that sparks renewed interest in them. The question becomes whether the creative has any plans in place for the competitors or if they would be bringing them back simply for the pop.
The answer to that question would ultimately determine how successful their latest runs would be.
Just how healthy Big E and Styles are would also be a factor as their injuries were serious and severe.
Will Rey Mysterio Retire Following WrestleMania?
The revelation that Rey Mysterio will enter the 2023 Hall of Fame Friday night as this year's headliner had many questioning whether the former world champion is contemplating retirement following WrestleMania.
Meltzer reported that any rumors surrounding an impending retirement are false.
It is no surprise that Mysterio would be unwilling and unready to hang up his mask. He is as over as he has been in years and in the midst of one of the best stories in WWE with his son, Dominik. Their battle at The Showcase of the Immortals is poised to be one of the most emotional and hottest on the card.
It would not make sense for him to want to walk away given the momentum that he has. This is not exactly 2019, when he and Samoa Joe had their match cut down for timing purposes and Mysterio was essentially squashed on the grand stage.
Mysterio is valued by Triple H in a way that he was not necessarily under Vince McMahon in recent years. He is pushed to the forefront, appears regularly, and was placed in a fairly prominent storyline.
Making the most of his opportunities at this point is the right call, especially when he is one of the greatest wrestlers of all time and still performing at a high level.