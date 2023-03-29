WWE WrestleMania Rumors: Latest on Rey Mysterio's Retirement, Surprise Returns, More

1 of 3

Sami Zayn may not be headlining WrestleMania 39 as Undisputed WWE Universal champion, but he is still viewed by company officials as a top star, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select.

One source, speaking to Sapp under the condition of anonymity, said: "For anyone to say that we don't view him as a top guy just hasn't been watching the program or are fabricating things. We had a solid set of plans in order both for him and the championship. Just because he isn't competing for the championship, doesn't mean he isn't viewed at that level. He's been the MVP since last Summer, and I couldn't see many disagreeing with that point."

The source is right: Zayn has been the MVP of WWE TV since last summer.

The argument can be made that his value preceded that, dating back to the Johnny Knoxville feud. His ability to transition seamlessly from over-the-top humor to emotionally devastating drama is something only the most elite performers are capable of.

What he has accomplished across WWE television, as an Honorary Uce and then the Underdog from the Underground, has been nothing short of astonishing. He has earned every opportunity that has come his way, and company officials have taken note.

The source told Sapp: "He's headlined a PPV, he is the focal point of our biggest shows. He's main-eventing WWE Raw and is '1B' for the biggest storyline in the company. Elimination Chamber didn't happen in his hometown by accident."

Zayn, Kevin Owens and The Usos have made the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match at WrestleMania as hot a match as any on this year's card, and that is a testament to the work they have put in.

The company continues to treat Zayn like a top-tier star, with main event appearances on Raw and SmackDown, and the fans have responded accordingly. As long as the Montréal native can continue to convince the audience to invest themselves in what he is doing, he will remain that way.