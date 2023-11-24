Suns' Kevin Durant Won't Play vs. Grizzlies Because Of Foot Injury

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant has been ruled out for Friday's in-season tournament game against the Memphis Grizzlies with a foot injury, per Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic.

The veteran was a late addition to the injury report with right foot soreness.

Durant was traded to the Suns from the Brooklyn Nets in February, and he's in his first full seasons in Phoenix. Friday's game will mark the first he has missed this season.

The 35-year-old is in the midst of an MVP-worthy season, averaging 31.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists in 15 games while shooting 53.3 percent from the floor and 52.2 percent from beyond the arc.

Durant elevates the Phoenix roster significantly alongside Devin Booker, Bradley Beal and Jusuf Nurkic, making the Suns one of the top title contenders in the Western Conference.

With the two-time NBA champion sidelined, the Suns will turn to Keita Bates-Diop, Nassir Little and Bol Bol to step up in his absence.