    NFL Owners Reportedly Will Allow Sportsbooks to Operate at Stadiums Next Season

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVMarch 28, 2023

    Sportsbook manager Patrick Norman demonstrates how to place a bet on a betting kiosk inside Caesars Sportsbook inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Cleveland. With sports gambling becoming legal in Ohio on Jan. 1 at midnight, the Cleveland Cavaliers NBA basketball team is opening a stylish, two-story sports book, where fans can wager on games around the country — as well as the one they're attending. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
    AP Photo/David Dermer

    The NFL is making it even easier to gamble on game day.

    Daniel Kaplan of The Athletic reported Tuesday that NFL owners voted Monday to allow sportsbooks located at stadiums to operate on game days starting with the 2023 season.

    The Washington Commanders are the only team with a sportsbook in their stadium. The Arizona Cardinals have one outside their stadium, as do the New York Jets and New York Giants, who share MetLife Stadium.

