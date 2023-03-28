NFL Owners Reportedly Will Allow Sportsbooks to Operate at Stadiums Next Season

AP Photo/David Dermer

The NFL is making it even easier to gamble on game day.

Daniel Kaplan of The Athletic reported Tuesday that NFL owners voted Monday to allow sportsbooks located at stadiums to operate on game days starting with the 2023 season.

The Washington Commanders are the only team with a sportsbook in their stadium. The Arizona Cardinals have one outside their stadium, as do the New York Jets and New York Giants, who share MetLife Stadium.

