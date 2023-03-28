Bronny James Praised by No. 1 Prospect Isaiah Collier: 'Trying to Recruit Him' to USC

Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Bronny James is yet to decide where he will play after high school, but what's certain is elite players who want him on their team.

Isaiah Collier, the No. 1 recruit in the 247Sports composite rankings for 2023, admitted he's been trying to recruit LeBron James' son to USC.

"He's a great shooter," Collier said of Bronny, per Eric Bossi of 247Sports. "I feel like he's one of the best all-around players in the country. So, he's a great player and knows how to play the game, and he's not going to overdo anything."

Collier committed to USC in November, but he believes James could be a key addition.

"I'm looking forward to (playing with him), and I'm definitely trying to recruit him. I'm just telling him he can stay home, that's all I've got say."

James spent his high school career at Sierra Canyon in Los Angeles, near his father playing for the Los Angeles Lakers. A move to USC would be an easy one as he tries to take the next step as a player.

The 6'3" guard was selected to the McDonald's All American Game and is considered a potential lottery pick for the 2024 NBA draft by ESPN's Jonathan Givony. James was listed as the No. 10 player in Givony's mock draft, while Collier was listed at No. 5.

The two teaming up in the backcourt would instantly make the Trojans a contender in the Pac-12 and perhaps nationally.

Of course, Collier isn't the only person at the McDonald's All American Game trying to recruit James. Mookie Cook wants him to play for Oregon, while Jeremy Fears wants him at Michigan State.

"His game is unbelievable," Cook said of Bronny. "I've gotten to see it since eighth grade, seventh grade, and I've thought since then that he's always been super great and has got the talent. I don't know what people are talking about him blowing up. I feel like he's been good."

It could create a tough decision for James as he tries to plan out his future.