Aaron Rodgers Trade Rumors: Jets 'Refuse' to Look at Plan B amid Packers Talks

The New York Jets continue to focus all of their efforts on a trade for Aaron Rodgers as negotiations with the Green Bay Packers drag on.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Monday that the Jets "refuse to explore a Plan B right now."

The Packers aren't in a totally advantageous position because they have to trade Rodgers at some point. They realistically aren't going to carry his $40.7 million salary cap hit into the 2023 season, and the longer this goes on, the more they risk him retiring altogether.

The fact that Rodgers has one preferred destination in mind precludes any sort of bidding war from starting as well. You wouldn't expect another team to suddenly swoop in and make a run at the four-time MVP.

Having said all of that, Garafolo's report is evidence of how the Jets arguably need this trade to be completed more.

If the worst-case scenario comes to pass for Green Bay, it doesn't fundamentally alter the franchise's plans. Jordan Love will be the starting quarterback ahead of what figures to be a transitional year. Maybe the Packers won't have as many draft picks or the same kind of salary-cap space to fill out the roster, but it's not the end of the world.

The Jets' alternative to not acquiring Rodgers is what, exactly?

Sure, New York could make the pivot of all pivots and pursue Lamar Jackson, who confirmed Monday he has requested a trade from the Baltimore Ravens.

But that would mean plugging Jackson into an offense that's seemingly built to accommodate Rodgers specifically. The Jets hired Rodgers' former offensive coordinator (Nathaniel Hackett) before signing a receiver (Allen Lazard) who played alongside the signal-caller for five seasons.

Ask the Denver Broncos how putting another star quarterback into a space reserved for Rodgers can work out.

Plus, it's not like Jackson's trade request is a new development. The Ravens applied the non-exclusive franchise tag on him on March 7, at which point the Jets or any other team had an opportunity to work out a trade with Baltimore.

If this was a route New York wanted to take, you probably would've heard about it already. Could general manager Joe Douglas convince the Packers that now he'll start to examine a deal for Jackson?

Based on all of the available evidence, the Jets remain all-in on Rodgers, and that allows the Packers to hold out for a little while longer to see whether their resolve at the negotiating table wavers.