Justin Herbert Chargers Contract Extension Talks Are 'Ongoing,' HC Staley Says

The Los Angeles Chargers have maintained an open dialogue with Justin Herbert regarding a new contract.

Head coach Brandon Staley told reporters Monday the two sides are negotiating a deal with the 2021 Pro Bowler eligible this offseason to sign a long-term pact.

The 2022 season reached an unsatisfactory conclusion for the Chargers, as they threw away a 27-point lead in the AFC Wild Card Round against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Herbert saw his passing yards (4,739) and touchdowns (25) decline compared to 2021 (5,014 yards and 38 touchdowns) as well.

Still, you'd assume it's only a matter of time before he and Los Angeles have a new contract in place. Spotrac projected his value to be $254.6 million total over six years.

L.A. is incentivized to resolve the situation sooner rather than later.

This offseason has helped to shape the quarterback market already. When Daniel Jones is getting four years and $160 million, holding out for at least $40 million annually doesn't seem like an unreasonable position for Herbert's representatives.

The market could shift even further in the coming weeks and months depending on what happens with Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow and Jalen Hurts. If any of them secures a multiyear deal, it could raise Herbert's asking price a little higher.

The 25-year-old is under contract for 2023, and he has a $29.5 million option for 2024. It wouldn't be the end of the world if the Chargers are unable to lock him down ahead of next season.

But the ongoing saga between Jackson and the Ravens is the prime example of how a young quarterback can grow alienated the longer he goes without a second contract.