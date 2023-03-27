Lamar Jackson Requests Trade from Ravens after Receiving Tag Amid Contract Rumors

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson announced Monday he requested a trade from the team before free agency opened.

The Ravens placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson, which would guarantee him $32.4 million for the 2023 season if he signs the one-year tender. Another team would have to send two first-round picks to Baltimore to sign him to an offer sheet.

Head coach John Harbaugh said Monday he doesn't expect Baltimore's quarterback situation to change:

