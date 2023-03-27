Lamar Jackson Requests Trade from Ravens after Receiving Tag Amid Contract Rumors

Lamar Jackson Requests Trade from Ravens after Receiving Tag Amid Contract RumorsMarch 27, 2023
Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson announced Monday he requested a trade from the team before free agency opened.
Lamar Jackson @Lj_era8
in regards to my future plans. As of March 2nd I requested a trade from the Ravens organization for which the Ravens has not been interested in meeting my value, any and everyone that's has met me or been around me know I love the game of football and my dream is to help a team
The Ravens placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson, which would guarantee him $32.4 million for the 2023 season if he signs the one-year tender. Another team would have to send two first-round picks to Baltimore to sign him to an offer sheet.
Head coach John Harbaugh said Monday he doesn't expect Baltimore's quarterback situation to change:
