    Lamar Jackson Requests Trade from Ravens after Receiving Tag Amid Contract Rumors

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMarch 27, 2023

    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 02: Quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates after teammate J.K. Dobbins #27 scored a touchdown in the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills at M&T Bank Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
    Patrick Smith/Getty Images

    Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson announced Monday he requested a trade from the team before free agency opened.

    Lamar Jackson @Lj_era8

    in regards to my future plans. As of March 2nd I requested a trade from the Ravens organization for which the Ravens has not been interested in meeting my value, any and everyone that's has met me or been around me know I love the game of football and my dream is to help a team

    The Ravens placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson, which would guarantee him $32.4 million for the 2023 season if he signs the one-year tender. Another team would have to send two first-round picks to Baltimore to sign him to an offer sheet.

    Head coach John Harbaugh said Monday he doesn't expect Baltimore's quarterback situation to change:

    Nicki Jhabvala @NickiJhabvala

    John Harbaugh, talking now at league meetings in Phoenix, said he hasn't seen this tweet but said he anticipates a<br>Lamar Jackson being the Ravens' QB in Week 1. <a href="https://t.co/ca4o4zojif">https://t.co/ca4o4zojif</a>

    Jamison Hensley @jamisonhensley

    Ravens coach John Harbaugh said he hasn't spoken to Lamar Jackson as much as previous years because it's "a unique situation."<br><br>Asked when the last time he spoke to Jackson, "it's been a while."

