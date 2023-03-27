WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights of Go-home WrestleMania Show

1 of 1

The Miz opened Raw with an episode of Miz TV. He seemed excited to be on the Road to WrestleMania because he is serving as the host this year.

He brought out Lynch, Stratus and Lita as his guests to discuss their upcoming match against Bayley, Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai this weekend. Predictably, Damage CTRL made its way to the ring. This inevitably led to a match between Lynch and Sky.

The Man pounced on Sky as soon as the bell rang. She had full control of The Genius of the Sky until a distraction at ringside allowed Sky to kick her in the face.

After both women put in a great effort, Lynch scored the win with a Manhandle Slam. Even though there was a little mayhem early on, the finish to this match was clean.

The Miz TV segment felt unnecessary as a way to facilitate this match, but it was a good way to have The Miz kick off the show and remind us he is the host of WrestleMania. He is good in his role and did his job here without taking any focus away from the women in the ring.

The match that followed was a PPV-level performance. It was a competitive fight with great physicality and some standout moments. It was a fantastic way to get the show going and put the crowd in the right mood.

Winner: Becky Lynch

Grade: A-

Notable Moments and Observations