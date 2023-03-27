WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights of Go-home WrestleMania Show

WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights of Go-home WrestleMania ShowMarch 27, 2023
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of WWE Raw on March 27.
This is the final episode of Raw before WrestleMania 39 this weekend, so we can expect WWE to tie a bow on all of the major storylines heading into the pay-per-view.
Before he battles Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes stepped into the ring with Solo Sikoa for their first-ever singles match.
We also saw The Miz host Lita, Trist Stratus and Becky Lynch on Miz TV, Brock Lesnar and Omos had a weigh-in, and a huge eight-man tag match with The Street Profits, RIcochet and Braun Strowman taking on Alpha Academy and The Viking Raiders.
Let's take a look at what happened on the go-home episode of WWE Raw before WrestleMania.
Miz TV and Becky Lynch vs. Iyo Sky
- Say what you want about The Miz, but this guy is always dressed like a million bucks. He and Cody Rhodes are the only guys who wear a suit every single week.
- The Miz got a pretty loud reaction when he had the crowd say Miz TV with him.
- Bayley did a good job shutting down the "What?" chants.
- Lynch hit a reverse DDT that almost had a bad landing because Sky fell a second too late. Thankfully, she was fine.
- Sky bridged too high when she hit the German suplex, so she had to hit a second one. The sequence looked great though.
The Miz opened Raw with an episode of Miz TV. He seemed excited to be on the Road to WrestleMania because he is serving as the host this year.
He brought out Lynch, Stratus and Lita as his guests to discuss their upcoming match against Bayley, Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai this weekend. Predictably, Damage CTRL made its way to the ring. This inevitably led to a match between Lynch and Sky.
The Man pounced on Sky as soon as the bell rang. She had full control of The Genius of the Sky until a distraction at ringside allowed Sky to kick her in the face.
After both women put in a great effort, Lynch scored the win with a Manhandle Slam. Even though there was a little mayhem early on, the finish to this match was clean.
The Miz TV segment felt unnecessary as a way to facilitate this match, but it was a good way to have The Miz kick off the show and remind us he is the host of WrestleMania. He is good in his role and did his job here without taking any focus away from the women in the ring.
The match that followed was a PPV-level performance. It was a competitive fight with great physicality and some standout moments. It was a fantastic way to get the show going and put the crowd in the right mood.
Winner: Becky Lynch
Grade: A-
Notable Moments and Observations