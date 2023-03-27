Chargers Want to Keep Austin Ekeler Despite Trade Request, Brandon Staley Says

Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers granted running back Austin Ekeler permission to seek a trade this offseason, but the team still wants him back for 2023.

At least that is what head coach Brandon Staley told NFL Network's Steve Wyche:

"We've been in full communication with his team. I think there's alignment and a way forward. We want him to be a Charger. I think that that's something that (general manager) Tom (Telesco) has said. It's something I've said. We want this guy to be a Charger. We're also respectful of his position, and we're gonna see where it goes. There's gonna be time now between now and our first game, and we'll see what happens. But I know the Chargers feel very strongly about Austin Ekeler. He's just been fantastic for us."

While the running back position has been devalued in today's NFL, there is still an argument to be made that Ekeler is underpaid entering the final year of his contract that will see him make $6.3 million in base salary.

He pointed out as much during an appearance on the Green Light with Chris Long podcast (h/t Safid Deen of USA Today).

"I'm so underpaid right now as far as my contract and what I contribute to the team, it's like, I am relentlessly pursuing this," Ekeler said.

"I wanna get something long-term done. I want a team that wants me long term. I'm at the peak of my game, right? As long as I'm healthy, I'm gonna score you another 20 touchdowns. I'm gonna have, you know, another 1,600 all-purpose yards. I'm getting half my value of what I could be getting. I am relentlessly pursuing someone who wants me for the long term."

The 27-year-old's ability to impact the game in multiple ways stands out, as he tallied 915 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground and 107 catches for 722 yards and five touchdowns through the air in 2022.

It marked his fifth straight season with more than 400 receiving yards, and only Justin Jefferson, Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce and Stefon Diggs had more catches.

That is quite the list of pass-catchers to be a part of, and Ekeler's importance to the Chargers is only elevated when wide receivers such as Keenan Allen and Mike Williams deal with injuries that have plagued them at times during their careers.

Staley clearly wants the Chargers to keep one of their best offensive weapons as Justin Herbert and Co. chase a deeper playoff run in 2023, but it remains to be seen whether the front office will grant the running back a new deal.

If not, he may be playing elsewhere in the near future.