Chargers' Austin Ekeler Granted Permission to Seek Trade After Failed Contract Talks

Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images

Austin Ekeler may indeed be on the move this offseason.

According to multiple reports, the Los Angeles Chargers have granted the star running back permission to seek a trade after contract talks broke down.

Ekeler, 27, is one of the most dangerous weapons in football, rushing for 915 yards and 13 touchdowns last season while adding 107 receptions for 722 yards and an additional five scores. It was his third season in the past four years with at least 1,500 yards from scrimmage and double-digit touchdowns.

Despite his excellent production, Ekeler has never been voted to a Pro Bowl. But few players offer more of a threat out of the backfield as both a runner and receiver.

As for the type of compensation the Chargers might receive, the Carolina Panthers got second-, third- and fourth-round picks in 2023 and a 2024 fifth-rounder for Christian McCaffrey. He is a year younger than Ekeler, arguably the better overall player and is under contract through the 2025 season, so the Panthers were able to demand a lucrative haul.

The Chargers won't be able to get such a return, especially since Ekeler is entering the final year of his deal. And teams wanting to bolster their backfield also could turn to free agency, with talented players such as Miles Sanders, David Montgomery and Jamaal Williams hitting the market this week.



So the Chargers aren't going to get a McCaffrey-sized return for Ekeler, but he should still fetch some quality draft assets.

Still, finding a solution with Ekeler and signing him to a long-term extension would be preferable. He's a huge pillar of the team's offense, and losing him would remove Justin Herbert's most reliable checkdown option.

The Chargers have Joshua Kelley and Isaiah Spiller remaining if Ekeler is dealt, but neither offers his upside or overall impact. For now, it appears the Chargers are comfortable allowing Ekeler to seek a potential new home.