Men's March Madness 2023: The All-Tournament Team Ahead of the Final Four

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Connecticut, Florida Atlantic, Miami and San Diego State are headed to the Final Four, and three of those programs feature many of the best players in the 2023 men's NCAA tournament.

Adama Sanogo has propelled UConn's dominant run, along with hot-shooting teammate Jordan Hawkins. Johnell Davis (FAU), Darrion Trammell (SDSU), Nijel Pack (Miami) and Isaiah Wong (Miami) have played key roles in their programs earning a first-ever trip to the Final Four.

But we can't forget about Kansas State's Markquis Nowell or Gonzaga's Drew Timme, either.

While the selections are subjective, total production is the largest factor. Key contributions—such as winning shots, crucial defensive plays or other clutch moments—were also considered.

Longevity matters in this discussion, too. For example, three respectable games outweigh two strong performances.