Men's March Madness 2023: The All-Tournament Team Ahead of the Final Four

Men's March Madness 2023: The All-Tournament Team Ahead of the Final FourMarch 27, 2023
Connecticut, Florida Atlantic, Miami and San Diego State are headed to the Final Four, and three of those programs feature many of the best players in the 2023 men's NCAA tournament.
Adama Sanogo has propelled UConn's dominant run, along with hot-shooting teammate Jordan Hawkins. Johnell Davis (FAU), Darrion Trammell (SDSU), Nijel Pack (Miami) and Isaiah Wong (Miami) have played key roles in their programs earning a first-ever trip to the Final Four.
But we can't forget about Kansas State's Markquis Nowell or Gonzaga's Drew Timme, either.
While the selections are subjective, total production is the largest factor. Key contributions—such as winning shots, crucial defensive plays or other clutch moments—were also considered.
Longevity matters in this discussion, too. For example, three respectable games outweigh two strong performances.
Second Team
Johnell Davis, Florida Atlantic
FAU's epic tournament has placed Johnell Davis in the spotlight. In four contests, he's provided 17.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game. Davis collected 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists in the Elite Eight victory over Kansas State.
Darrion Trammell, San Diego State
It's not how you start, right? Darrion Trammell had a tough opener, mustering five points opposite Charleston. But then, he responded with 13 points against Furman and 21 in the upset of Alabama. Trammell sunk the game-winning free throw to beat Creighton, scoring 12 points and sparking SDSU's first-ever Final Four celebration.
Isaiah Wong, Miami
There's a reasonable case to feature Jordan Miller, a critical piece of Miami's success. Isaiah Wong, though, bounced back from a quiet opener—five points, like Trammell—and scorched Indiana for 27 points. He posted 20 points, six rebounds and three assists as the 'Canes stunned Houston and scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half to help Miami overcome a late 13-point deficit against Texas.
Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA
Gonzaga broke UCLA's heart, but Jaime Jaquez Jr. otherwise had the Bruins in position to advance. He shredded the box score with 29 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and three steals against the Zags. Add in games against UNC Asheville and Northwestern, and Jaquez averaged a superb 23.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.7 steals.
Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton
Ryan Kalkbrenner dominated North Carolina State with 31 points and three blocks in the opener. After tallying 10 points and seven rebounds opposite Baylor, the 7-footer had 22 points against Princeton. Kalkbrenner scored 17 in the loss to San Diego State, ending his tourney with 20.0 points per game on 60.4 percent shooting.
First Team: Markquis Nowell, Kansas State
Kansas State's season ended in the Elite Eight, but Markquis Nowell enjoyed one of the greatest individual runs ever.
The averages—23.5 points, 13.5 assists and 4.0 steals—are impressive, but an overview isn't good enough.
He racked up 17 points, 14 assists and three steals on Montana State, then amassed 27 points, nine assists and three steals versus Kentucky. Nowell tallied 20 points, a tournament-record 19 assists and five steals in the overtime win against Michigan State, and he went for 30 points, 12 assists and five steals in the loss to FAU.
Nowell established a March Madness record with 13.5 assists per game and ranks third all-time with 52 in a single tourney.
First Team: Nijel Pack, Miami
Incidentally, a former Kansas State player is next.
Nijel Pack transferred out of the Big 12 program last offseason and headed to Miami. Sure, it didn't hurt he landed a name, image and likeness deal worth $400,000 annually. But he's been worth absolutely every penny.
Pack scored 21 points in the opening win over Drake, burying a last-minute jumper that handed the 'Canes the lead for good. He provided 12 points when Miami bounced Indiana, exploded for 26 points with seven threes in the upset of Houston and had 15 against Texas.
Altogether, he's recorded 18.5 points per game with a sizzling 44.8 three-point clip in the NCAA tourney.
First Team: Jordan Hawkins, UConn
Should opponents stop letting Jordan Hawkins shoot inside the arc? He is just 3-of-14 on two-pointers in March Madness.
He's made up for it, though.
So far, Hawkins has knocked down 16 of his 31 long-range attempts—a ridiculous 51.6 rate—while averaging 17.3 points.
He buried three while hitting Iona for 13 points and drilled four to account for all 12 of his points against Saint Mary's. Hawkins hit three more triples during a 24-point day opposite Arkansas. Lastly, he netted 20 points with six treys as UConn obliterated Gonzaga.
Only 10 players have posted 23-plus triples in a single tournament; Hawkins definitely has a shot at joining that exclusive club if UConn advances to the national championship.
First Team: Drew Timme, Gonzaga
Barring a change of heart, Drew Timme—who has a season of eligibility left—has played his final college game.
What a final run, though.
Timme scored 21 points against Grand Canyon, carried the Zags with 28 points versus TCU and shredded UCLA for 36 during the epic Sweet 16 victory. He managed 12 in the Elite Eight loss to UConn, ending the tournament with 24.3 points per game.
Along with his scoring, Timme also provided 9.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 blocks per game.
First Team: Adama Sanogo, UConn
Adama Sanogo has steadily overwhelmed the opposition to help Connecticut return to the Final Four.
On the first weekend, he smashed Iona for 28 points and 13 rebounds before putting up 24 and eight against Saint Mary's. Then, he notched 18 points, eight rebounds and two blocks in the victory over Arkansas and 10 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks opposite Gonzaga.
The short version: He's averaged 20.0 points on 65.5 percent shooting with 9.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 blocks per game.
Thanks to Sanogo, UConn has the best remaining big among the teams headed to HoustonC