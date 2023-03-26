76ers' Joel Embiid Focused on Playoffs, Not Worried About MVP Race: 'I Don't Care'

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

In recent seasons, Philadelphia 76ers' superstar center Joel Embiid has advocated for himself in the MVP race. But this season, his focus rests elsewhere.

"It's all about the playoffs," he told reporters. "Being in the MVP race, I told you, I don't care. If I win, good. If I don't, it's whatever. That's not where my focus is."

Embiid, 29, has as good a chance at winning an MVP this season as anyone. He leads the NBA in scoring at 33.3 points per game, adding 10.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per contest while shooting 54.5 percent from the field and 34.1 percent from three.

In the age of small-ball and teams prioritizing athletic, rangy wings, Embiid's scoring prowess from the center position makes him a throwback. His athleticism and touch, ability to score from anywhere on the court and defensive acumen makes him a unicorn.

For two years in a row, he found himself as the runner-up for the MVP award behind Denver's Nikola Jokić. This year, that streak may end. But it won't mean as much to Embiid if it doesn't accompany a championship.

'It's all about making sure that we're all healthy for the playoffs," he said. "I don't care if I'm going to lose it again, because of games played or whatever. I don't care. It's all about the playoffs and making sure I'm healthy and everybody else is healthy."