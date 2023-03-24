X

    FAU's Cinderella Run Has Twitter Hyped After Upsetting Tennessee

    Doric SamMarch 24, 2023

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 23: Bryan Greenlee #4 of the Florida Atlantic Owls attempts a three pointer during the second half of the game against the Tennessee Volunteers during the Sweet Sixteen round of the 2023 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament held at Madison Square Garden on March 23, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)
    Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

    The ninth-seeded Florida Atlantic Owls are not ready to let the clock strike midnight on their Cinderella run in the 2023 NCAA men's basketball tournament.

    On Thursday, FAU upset the fourth-seeded Tennessee Vols 62-55 to advance to the Elite Eight for the first time in program history.

    It was a gritty game that saw the Owls overcome a five-point halftime deficit and outscore the Vols 40-28 in the second half. FAU put the clamps on an offensively challenged Tennessee team, limiting the SEC foe to 33.3 percent from the floor and 26.1 percent (6-of-23) from beyond the arc.

    Sophomore guard Johnell Davis scored a game-high 15 points, 13 of which came in the second half, to lead the way for the Owls. Nicholas Boyd added 12 points and eight rebounds, while Michael Forrest chipped in 11 points off the bench.

    Fans on Twitter were excited by the Owls' dramatic upset victory on Thursday night:

    Rich Eisen @richeisen

    FAU to the Elite 8. Never thought I'd tweet that. But it *is* madness.

    John Fanta @John_Fanta

    College Basketball, folks. <br><br>Where FAU can become a nationwide sensation. What an impressive second half in Manhattan.

    Chris Hassel @Hassel_Chris

    If you were to see FAU's facilities and budget, you'd see that this is one of the best coaching jobs in CBB history by Dusty May

    Mid-Major Madness @mid_madness

    If anyone would've told me at the beginning of the season that Florida Atlantic would be in the Elite Eight, I would've called them crazy. <br><br>THEY'RE HERE! WHAT A RUN! HOOT HOOT FAU!

    Donna Ditota @DonnaDitota1

    FAU payback. <a href="https://t.co/UCq8VMHbX2">https://t.co/UCq8VMHbX2</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    The ball movement on this FAU three 😍🎯 <a href="https://t.co/mFiyu3YWuS">pic.twitter.com/mFiyu3YWuS</a>

    Overtime @overtime

    FAU TAKES A 7 POINT LEAD 🚨<br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/MarchMadnessMBB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MarchMadnessMBB</a>) <a href="https://t.co/Xn59pSsZ3b">pic.twitter.com/Xn59pSsZ3b</a>

    Dan Dakich @dandakich

    FAU out toughing Tenn <br>FAU everything Tenn

    Ian Hest @IanHest

    Our ale house in Boca with like 10 FAU kids who can't name a single player is losing its mind!!!

    Rev. Eric Dunn (FAU to Elite 8) @ericvdunn

    HOOT HOOT

    CHASE. @ChaseNCashe

    I'm at MSG and FAU band going crazy they played Ice Cream Man by P 😂

    Chester Frazier @CoachFrazierILL

    THIS IS A DEFENSIVE CLINIC BY FAU!!! Kids are playing hard!!! Zero paint touches by TENN!! Physical sound defense!!! Missing Zeigler to get something off the bounce..

    Jeff Borzello @jeffborzello

    Rick Barnes unhappy. Dusty May asking for a review. Bodies flying everywhere. <br><br>And it's FAU up SEVEN!

    Gump Cathcart @bubbagumpino

    HERE COMES FAU 🦉

    Tom Fornelli @TomFornelli

    Tennessee ranks 23rd nationally in KenPom's effective height. FAU ranks 285th. <a href="https://t.co/uQ28x3MMDE">https://t.co/uQ28x3MMDE</a>

    Jeff Boals @JeffBoals

    Tennessee's defense is elite. Tonight FAU's has been better. Another high level game.

    CJ Moore @CJMooreHoops

    Dear sportswriter friends. Don't call FAU a Cinderella. This is a legit team that was great all year long. UAB and North Texas also proving in NIT that top of the C-USA was pretty good.

    FAU is one of those teams that entered the tournament peaking at the right time, and it showed against Tennessee. The Owls were not intimidated by the moment, and their magical run will have a good chance at continuing if they maintain that attitude.

    Thursday's win sets up an Elite Eight matchup against No. 3 Kansas State this weekend. FAU will surely be ready to seize the opportunity with a Final Four berth on the line.

