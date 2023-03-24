FAU's Cinderella Run Has Twitter Hyped After Upsetting Tennessee

Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

The ninth-seeded Florida Atlantic Owls are not ready to let the clock strike midnight on their Cinderella run in the 2023 NCAA men's basketball tournament.

On Thursday, FAU upset the fourth-seeded Tennessee Vols 62-55 to advance to the Elite Eight for the first time in program history.

It was a gritty game that saw the Owls overcome a five-point halftime deficit and outscore the Vols 40-28 in the second half. FAU put the clamps on an offensively challenged Tennessee team, limiting the SEC foe to 33.3 percent from the floor and 26.1 percent (6-of-23) from beyond the arc.

Sophomore guard Johnell Davis scored a game-high 15 points, 13 of which came in the second half, to lead the way for the Owls. Nicholas Boyd added 12 points and eight rebounds, while Michael Forrest chipped in 11 points off the bench.

Fans on Twitter were excited by the Owls' dramatic upset victory on Thursday night:

FAU is one of those teams that entered the tournament peaking at the right time, and it showed against Tennessee. The Owls were not intimidated by the moment, and their magical run will have a good chance at continuing if they maintain that attitude.

Thursday's win sets up an Elite Eight matchup against No. 3 Kansas State this weekend. FAU will surely be ready to seize the opportunity with a Final Four berth on the line.

Watch March Madness Live to stream every tournament game through the Final Four.