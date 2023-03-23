Cowboys Rumors: Tony Pollard Signs $10M Franchise Tag; Contract Negotiations Ongoing

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard has signed his franchise tag, which will be worth $10.091 million in 2023, per Todd Archer of ESPN.

The two sides have until July 17 to negotiate a long-term deal.

Dallas placed the franchise tag on the 25-year-old earlier this month before releasing fellow running back Ezekiel Elliott in a move that will save the team $10.1 million.

Pollard's future with the team became uncertain when he suffered a fractured fibula and high-ankle sprain in the squad's playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Though the injury could limit him during the offseason, he is expected to return "well before training camp," per Archer.

The setback is likely still enough motivation for Pollard to sign his franchise tag rather than hold out for a better deal.

Pollard is coming off an impressive 2022 season, setting career highs with 1,378 yards from scrimmage and 12 total touchdowns. Considering this came while splitting time with Elliott, he has a chance to put together even better numbers in 2023.

The one-year tender offer will give Pollard a big raise after earning under $4 million over his first four seasons combined, per Spotrac, but he will also have a chance to earn even more next offseason.

The Cowboys have also showed the ability to sign players to a long-term deal after using the franchise tag, which they did with quarterback Dak Prescott.

It puts Pollard in a good position financially heading into his fifth NFL season.