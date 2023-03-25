NBA Teams That Spent the Most Money Only to Miss the Playoffs

0 of 7

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

When an NBA front office is piecing together a roster, there is a fine financial needle to thread.

Cost efficiency is valuable, but refusing to break out the checkbook is often a great recipe for minimal success. Spending lots of money is generally important, but that doesn't guarantee a playoff trip either.

It's a delicate balance to embrace as an executive, for sure.

The order is a direct reflection of total cap numbers (on Spotrac) for non-postseason teams in all of NBA history. Salary figures are not adjusted for inflation and do not include luxury-tax bills.

While the 2022-23 campaign isn't included since the season is not over, a couple of franchises may join the list.