Giants Rumors: Zay Flowers to Meet with NY Brass amid Jaxon Smith-Njigba Draft Buzz

John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Having already added Darren Waller to their group of pass-catchers, the New York Giants could be targeting a wide receiver in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft.

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Giants are going to meet with Boston College star Zay Flowers on Thursday night ahead of his pro day on Friday.

New York's meeting with Flowers comes after Ohio State wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba told reporters after his pro day on Wednesday he had a "great conversation" with Giants' brass earlier this week.

