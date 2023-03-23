Ali Krieger to Retire After 2023 NWSL Season; Won 2 World Cups with USWNT

Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

Two-time FIFA Women's World Cup winner Ali Krieger is retiring from professional soccer at the end of the upcoming National Women's Soccer League season.

Krieger made the announcement Thursday during an appearance on CBS Mornings.

Krieger also explained in a separate statement she wants to use this farewell tour as opportunity to win an NWSL championship for the first time in her career.

"I see the 2023 season as an opportunity to celebrate with our fans and my fellow players, but make no mistake—my entire focus is on winning the NWSL championship with Gotham FC," she said. "To achieve this before our incredible Gotham FC fans will motivate me every day this season."

Krieger is entering her second season with Gotham FC after being traded by the Orlando Pride in December 2021. She appeared in 18 games for the club in 2022.

An original member of the NWSL since it was founded in 2012, Krieger spent four seasons each with the Washington Spirit and Orlando Pride. She has 159 career appearances between the three clubs.

Krieger was a member of Team USA's U-23 squad for two years from 2006 to '07 before moving up to the senior team in 2008. She made her first appearance with the group in the Four Nations Tournament against Canada on Jan. 16, 2008.

Over the course of her tenure with the national team, Krieger has played in the FIFA World Cup three times and Summer Olympics in 2016. She won two World Cup titles in 2015 and 2019.

The U.S. team reached the knockout stage at the 2016 Olympics before losing in the quarterfinals to Sweden.

A key part of the United States defense, Krieger finished her senior career with nine assists and one goal in 108 appearances.

Krieger and Gotham FC will begin the 2023 NWSL season on Sunday against Angel City at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.