March Madness 2023: Top Storylines and Expert Picks for Men's Sweet 16 Bracket

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Gonzaga and UCLA will play in a defacto west coast championship game on Thursday night in Las Vegas.

They are two of three programs in the Sweet 16 that reside in the Pacific time zone. The Bulldogs and Bruins have been the most dominant programs in that part of the country for the last decade.

Gonzaga is still in search of its first national title under Mark Few. The Zags came close two years ago, but after they beat UCLA in the Final Four, they fell short against the Baylor Bears in the national championship.

Timme is once again the driving force of the Zags. On Sunday, he became the seventh player to record nine 20-point games in the NCAA tournament.

Timme has consistently shined in the Big Dance, and he needs to defeat UCLA to have a chance of advancing to another Final Four.

Gonzaga possesses the best scoring offense in Division I with 87.3 points per game. UCLA has the sixth-best scoring defense that allows 60.2 points per game.

Timme had 18 and 25 points in his last two meetings with UCLA. The Zags beat the Bruins in a regular-season game last year.

Campbell and Jaquez have been at the top of the Bruins' scoring charts against Gonzaga as well. They have 66 combined points in the last two games against the Zags.

All three players carry a ton of experience, and they possess the same motivation of trying to get back to the Final Four. UCLA has been eliminated by the NCAA tournament runner-up in the last two seasons. Campbell and Jaquez are trying to bring the Bruins back to the Final Four for the second time in three years.

You could drive up the narrative even more by calling this a legacy-defining game for Timme, Campbell and Jaquez.

A win will not even guarantee a trip to Houston for the Final Four, but in the moment, the Gonzaga-UCLA battle could have the feel of a national championship because of the high quality of the star players on each side.