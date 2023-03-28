Woj: 76ers' James Harden Targeting Return from Achilles Injury Later This Week

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden has been downgraded to out for Monday's game against the Denver Nuggets because of an Achilles injury and is targeting a return later this week, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

It will mark the fourth straight game that Harden will miss.

Sixers head coach Doc Rivers previously said there were "no concerns," and it was an ailment that had been lingering for some time.

Harden had gone 2-of-14 for five points in 46 minutes of action in the team's overtime loss to the Bills on March 20 and admitted to feeling discomfort in his leg.

He also missed a month of action earlier this season while dealing with a right foot tendon strain.

When healthy, Harden has been incredibly effective as Philadelphia's primary playmaker, averaging 21.4 points, a league-high 10.8 assists and 6.3 rebounds in his 53 appearances. Prior to sitting out against the Bulls, he had played in every game after the All-Star break except two that were on the second night of a back-to-back.

Unfortunately for Philadelphia, it will also be without NBA MVP candidate Joel Embiid—who is dealing with a calf injury—on Monday night.

The 10-time All-Star is a major reason why the Sixers rank third in the Eastern Conference with a 49-25 record.