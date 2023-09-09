Mavs' Luka Dončić Says Leg Injury Is 'Not Okay,' Will Continue to Play Through It

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Dončić told reporters on Friday that he continues to play through a leg injury that has bothered him since March.

Speaking to the media at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, Dončić said he's able to play through the pain but the injury is "not okay."

"I do not know what to say," Dončić said. "It's not okay. At the same time, I have to prepare for one more game, and then for a whole season in the NBA."

He added: "I play no matter what, even in the Olympic qualifiers, if only I'm healthy."



Dončić initially suffered a thigh injury in March. He subsequently had an MRI that "revealed no damage," according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The 24-year-old averaged a career-high 32.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.4 steals last season for a Mavericks team that finished the regular season 38-44.

Dallas opens its 2023-24 campaign Oct. 25 against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs.