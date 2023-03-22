Donovan Mitchell Admired by Twitter as Cavaliers Beat Mikal Bridges, Nets

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Playing the first of back-to-back games against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell set the tone with a strong outing highlighted by a poster dunk to lead his team to a 115-109 road victory at Barclays Center.

Mitchell dropped 31 points with five rebounds and three assists in the victory, winning over the crowd in Brooklyn by showing off an array of impressive moves.

Tuesday's performance continued a lengthy run of dominance for the 26-year-old, who entered the game averaging 28.5 points in the month of March.

The biggest moment of the night came when Mitchell threw down a breakaway dunk over Nets forward Yuta Watanabe, which left the fans buzzing and ignited social media.

Fans on Twitter couldn't help but exalt Mitchell for his impressive showing in Brooklyn:

After acquiring Mitchell from the Utah Jazz this offseason, many expected the Cavs to establish themselves as one of the elite teams in the Eastern Conference. The four-time All-Star has helped Cleveland do just that, as the team is firmly entrenched in the No. 4 spot and likely will host a first-round playoff matchup.

The Cavs (46-28) will look to make it two in a row over the Nets (39-33) when the two teams meet again on Thursday.