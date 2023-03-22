X

    Donovan Mitchell Admired by Twitter as Cavaliers Beat Mikal Bridges, Nets

    Doric SamMarch 22, 2023

    BROOKLYN, NY - MARCH 21: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers drives to the basket during the game against the Brooklyn Nets on March 21, 2023 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

    Playing the first of back-to-back games against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell set the tone with a strong outing highlighted by a poster dunk to lead his team to a 115-109 road victory at Barclays Center.

    Mitchell dropped 31 points with five rebounds and three assists in the victory, winning over the crowd in Brooklyn by showing off an array of impressive moves.

    Tuesday's performance continued a lengthy run of dominance for the 26-year-old, who entered the game averaging 28.5 points in the month of March.

    The biggest moment of the night came when Mitchell threw down a breakaway dunk over Nets forward Yuta Watanabe, which left the fans buzzing and ignited social media.

    Fans on Twitter couldn't help but exalt Mitchell for his impressive showing in Brooklyn:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    SPIDA POSTER 😳 <a href="https://t.co/XcJTioUTq8">pic.twitter.com/XcJTioUTq8</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    SPIDA HIT THE SHAMMGOD 🕷🔥<br><br>Cavs bench was loving it <a href="https://t.co/5OC9b3IlGw">pic.twitter.com/5OC9b3IlGw</a>

    Donovan Mitchell Admired by Twitter as Cavaliers Beat Mikal Bridges, Nets
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Jacob Kisley @KisleyJacob

    oh my god Donovan Mitchell that poor man has a family 😭😭😭

    Evan Dammarell @AmNotEvan

    JESUS CHRIST DONOVAN MITCHELL

    FearTheSword @FearTheSword

    Adding Donovan Mitchell to this team was smart, I think

    Justin Rowan @Cavsanada

    Cavs were off for three days and some folks on here forgot how special Mitchell is.<br><br>I don't think we'll see those conversations tomorrow.

    Colb @___Colb___

    Donovan Mitchell just murdered Yuta. 😭😭😭😭😭

    Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

    DONOVAN<a href="https://t.co/OVTMZOsT4x">https://t.co/OVTMZOsT4x</a> <a href="https://t.co/v6r3I28fCd">pic.twitter.com/v6r3I28fCd</a>

    Doug Norrie @DougNorrie

    Future Watanabes for generations are going to feel the effect of that Donovan Mitchell dunk

    Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

    Donovan Mitchell sent Yuta Watanabe into early retirement. Holy crap. <a href="https://t.co/PKXVXMZBRb">https://t.co/PKXVXMZBRb</a>

    Daniel Corrigan @Corrigan_Tweets

    The Cleveland sports bloggers told me on this very website today that the Donovan Mitchell trade was a mistake. <a href="https://t.co/m91qOZMPag">https://t.co/m91qOZMPag</a>

    Ted Buddwell 🏀🏈 @TedBuddy8

    Donovan Mitchell after the poster " you see that?" 😏 <a href="https://t.co/QOd324Biw9">pic.twitter.com/QOd324Biw9</a>

    Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

    Donovan Mitchell just threw down an unbelievable dunk on Yuta Watanabe. It sent Darius Garland skipping around the Cavs bench and down the side of the floor. The Cavs waited on the bench looking up for a replay that never appeared.

    Camryn Justice @camijustice

    DONOVAN MITCHELL MY GOD.

    Chris Manning @cwmwrites

    OH MY GOD DONOVAN

    Sir Yacht @SirYacht_

    DONOVAN HIMCHELL

    Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

    What Donovan Mitchell just did to Yuta Watanabe was absurd. The Barclays Center crowd was still buzzing full minute after that dunk.

    After acquiring Mitchell from the Utah Jazz this offseason, many expected the Cavs to establish themselves as one of the elite teams in the Eastern Conference. The four-time All-Star has helped Cleveland do just that, as the team is firmly entrenched in the No. 4 spot and likely will host a first-round playoff matchup.

    The Cavs (46-28) will look to make it two in a row over the Nets (39-33) when the two teams meet again on Thursday.