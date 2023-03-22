WrestleMania 39: Cody Rhodes and the Stars Who Will Have Biggest Impact in LA

2 of 5

Rey Mysterio may square off with his son, Dominik, if WWE Creative is any indication.

The 48-year-old will be deservedly inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as the headliner of the 2023 class before events get underway at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Either the match or the honor would ensure the three-time world champion stays busy over WrestleMania weekend, but having both would give him the momentous weekend a star of his stature has earned.

To say Mysterio's 'Mania resume is not as strong as it should be would be an understatement. Much of that can be attributed to lackluster creativity and his questionable casting as an afterthought in some scenarios.

Arguably one of the best of all time, the fact that he has only had one truly special WrestleMania moment, albeit a world title win, is astonishing. That should change this year; first with his enshrinement among the WWE greats, and then with the culmination of his feud with his son.

That makes for a loaded dance card in L.A. and a defining weekend for a man who has influenced a generation of professional wrestlers.