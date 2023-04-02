Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens Defeat The Usos; Win WWE Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 39

Photo credit: WWE.com

In perhaps the first step toward taking down The Bloodline, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens defeated The Usos on Night 1 of WrestleMania 39 on Saturday to win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.

This was a classic match that featured some epic moments:

Zayn eventually got the job done after hitting Jey Uso with three straight Helluva Kicks. Jimmy Uso tried to stop The Master Strategist, but Owens hit him with the Stunner to take him out, allowing his teammate to get the pin.

With the win, Zayn and Owens ended a historic title reign that had lasted over 600 days for Jimmy and Jey Uso.

The WrestleMania clash was many months in the making, as Owens spent a great deal of time trying to convince Zayn that the heel faction was attempting to use him.

Zayn ignored those pleas for some time until the Royal Rumble in January when he refused to join The Bloodline in attacking the prone and injured Prizefighter.

Rather than complying with Roman Reigns' demands and hitting Owens with a steel chair, Zayn hit The Tribal Chief with it instead and was subsequently decimated by Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa.

Zayn then made it his mission to dismantle The Bloodline, and he attempted to do so by facing Reigns at Elimination Chamber in his hometown of Montréal. He lost the match, but Owens reemerged to save him from an attack at the hands of The Bloodline.

The former Honorary Uce tried to convince his longtime friend to reunite with him in a joint effort to take down the group, but KO turned down the offer on multiple occasions and stated his intention to do it on his own.

During that same time, Jey Uso was seemingly torn about whether to remain aligned with The Bloodline or join Zayn, but he made his allegiances known on the March 6 edition of Raw when he attacked the Canadian and stood side by side with Jimmy.

Not long after, Owens finally caved and saved Zayn from another Bloodline attack before hugging his friend and declaring his intention to fight with him against the most dominant force in WWE.

With Cody Rhodes already going up against Reigns in an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at WrestleMania, Zayn and Owens challenged The Usos to a title match at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Jimmy initially declined, but Jey spoke up and convinced him to accept, which was a move Reigns questioned.

With Jey's standing within The Bloodline in question, Zayn and Owens took advantage and dealt a major blow to the group's stranglehold on WWE.

