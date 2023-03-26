Each MLB Team's Franchise Cornerstone Heading Into 2023 Season

Each MLB Team's Franchise Cornerstone Heading Into 2023 SeasonMarch 26, 2023
Whether contender, rebuilder or something in between, every team in Major League Baseball needs that one guy. The lynchpin. The rock. The cornerstone, even.
So with the start of the 2023 season quickly approaching, it's time for a fresh look at who that guy is for every team in the league.
For anyone thinking this list will simply consist of each team's best player, there's a complication that applies to quite a few of them. Whether it's because their contract or their club control is running out, not every big star is guaranteed to stick with his current team for long.
We focused on stars who are on the other side of the fence by way of long contracts or many remaining years of club control. Most are established stars, though there are also some up-and-comers in the mix.
In any case, we'll proceed in alphabetical order by city.
Arizona Diamondbacks: LF Corbin Carroll
Age: 22
2022 Stats: 32 G, 115 PA, 4 HR, 2 SB, .260 AVG, .330 OBP, .500 SLG
Status: Year 1 of 8-Year, $111 Million Contract (with 2021 Team Option)
With Ketel Marte's stardom having gone on the fritz, Corbin Carroll would have been the best choice here even if the Diamondbacks hadn't extended him into the next decade.
It probably helped Carroll's cause that his best tool has already proved to be not just elite relative to other major leaguers, but unrivaled. At 30.7 feet per second, he was the fastest sprinter in MLB last season.
Bird's eye view of <a href="https://twitter.com/Dbacks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Dbacks</a>' Corbin Carroll going 1st to 3rd in 11.43 seconds yesterday -- home to 2nd in 7.58 before "coasting" into 3rd.<br><br>Fastest home-to-2nd times in <a href="https://twitter.com/MLB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLB</a> in 2022:<br>7.43 - Corbin Carroll<br>7.56 - Corbin Carroll<br>7.60 - Corbin Carroll<br><br>And he only played 32 games. <a href="https://t.co/mjNbdMmdPE">pic.twitter.com/mjNbdMmdPE</a>
There's also evidence aplenty—i.e., his 1.000-plus OPSes from the minors last year and in spring training this year—that Carroll is going to be a darn good hitter. By the time his deal is done, the Snakes will probably have gotten a heck of a lot more than they bargained for.
Atlanta: RF Ronald Acuña Jr.
Age: 25
2022 Stats: 119 G, 533 PA, 15 HR, 29 SB, .266 AVG, .351 OBP, .413 SLG
Status: Year 5 of 8-Year, $100 Million Contract (with 2027-28 Team Options)
Anyone who would argue that Atlanta has more than one cornerstone player has a point. The club has extended five different players through as far as 2029, including Austin Riley and Michael Harris II.
But of all the extensions Atlanta has done, its $100 million pact with Ronald Acuña Jr. was the first. It was a historic gamble at the time and, even now, it's hard to look at Atlanta's roster without seeing him as being squarely in the middle of it.
Before a torn ACL in 2021 put his superstardom temporarily on hold, Acuña's power, speed and improving discipline had made him arguably the most well-rounded player in the National League. Now that he's finally healthy again, he may yet be that guy again. Sans Freddie Freeman and Dansby Swanson, Atlanta sure needs him to be.
Baltimore Orioles: C Adley Rutschman
Age: 25
2022 Stats: 113 G, 470 PA, 13 HR, 4 SB, .254 AVG, .362 OBP, .445 SLG
Status: Under Club Control Through 2028
It's Gunnar Henderson's time to shine following his promising breakthrough late in 2022, and it shouldn't be long before right-hander Grayson Rodriguez gets his shot as well.
There can be no doubt, though, that it's The Adley Rutschman Show in Baltimore now and for the foreseeable future. He's already shown he can be an elite player in the majors, and yet he almost certainly hasn't peaked yet.
He is, after all, a catcher who can throw, receive and block and a switch-hitter who works good at-bats and some power in his swing. The Orioles would do well to extend him before inevitable All-Star nods and MVP votes boost his price tag.
Boston Red Sox: 3B Rafael Devers
Age: 26
2022 Stats: 141 G, 614 PA, 27 HR, 3 SB, .295 AVG, .358 OBP, .521 SLG
Status: 10-Year, $313.5 Million Contract Begins 2024
Did the Red Sox's sudden willingness to do a club-record deal with Rafael Devers feel like desperation after a series of brutal Ls on the offseason market? A little bit, yeah.
Yet it was a good idea anyway. The Red Sox needed someone to build around, after all. And who better than a young slugger who racks up total bases, extra-base hits and hard contact in general with the best of the best?
Save for the usual age- and injury-related ones, the only real long-term concern with Devers is that his already shaky defense at third base won't get any better. But even if Boston has to bump him down to designated hitter, his bat should play for a long time.
Chicago Cubs: SS Dansby Swanson
Age: 29
2022 Stats: 162 G, 696 PA, 25 HR, 18 SB, .277 AVG, .329 OBP, .447 SLG
Status: Year 1 of 7-Year, $177 Million Contract
Come this time next year, the Cubs' cornerstone may be looking less like a freshly signed veteran shortstop and more like, say, defensive-wiz prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong.
But lest anyone overreact to the dismal .369 OPS he's put up in spring training, let's not lose sight of the fact that Dansby Swanson is a former No. 1 pick whose credentials include a World Series ring and, oh yeah, being one of baseball's best shortstops.
He's played in all but two possible games over the last two years, all while slamming 52 home runs and playing Gold Glove-winning defense. This prime won't last forever, but the Cubs aren't wrong to think that he'll be the key to getting back to the postseason.
Chicago White Sox: CF Luis Robert Jr.
Age: 25
2022 Stats: 98 G, 401 PA, 12 HR, 11 SB, .284 AVG, .319 OBP, .426 SLG
Status: Year 4 of 6-Year, $50 Million Contract (with 2026-27 Team Options)
There was a time when it felt like the White Sox had basically all their core stars controlled for the long haul, but now it's pretty much just Andrew Benintendi and Luis Robert Jr.
To be sure, Robert will only still be lining up alongside Benintendi if he proves himself worthy of $20 million options for 2026 and 2027. As he's played in almost exactly half (166 of 324) of the White Sox's games over the last two years, that may depend on his health.
Yet between his Gold Glove-winning defense, his thunderous bat and his no-longer-elite-but-still-good speed, there's little question that Robert has the goods for superstardom. And given his age, it's too soon to think he's spent his chances to achieve it.
Cincinnati Reds: 2B Jonathan India
Age: 26
2022 Stats: 103 G, 431 PA, 10 HR, 3 SB, .249 AVG, .327 OBP, .378 SLG
Status: Under Club Control Through 2026
Shouldn't the Reds' cornerstone player be flame-throwing hurler Hunter Greene? There's an argument there, but what kept us from making it is the tricky business of Greene having not proven himself as a major league star.
Jonathan India, on the other hand, was the National League Rookie of the Year in 2021 and he even managed to salvage a 2022 campaign that was otherwise marred by hamstring and shin injuries. He finished with a respectable 112 wRC+ over his last 73 games.
If India can pick up where he left off in 2023, he'll reassert himself as the guy the Reds should build around long-term...at least until Greene breaks out or super-prospect Elly De La Cruz arrives.
Cleveland Guardians: 3B José Ramírez
Age: 30
2022 Stats: 157 G, 685 PA, 29 HR, 20 SB, .280 AVG, .355 OBP, .514 SLG
Status: Year 2 of 7-Year, $141 Million Contract
It wasn't even a year ago that José Ramírez's future in Cleveland seemed very much in doubt. If his departure didn't come via free agency after the 2023 season, then it was sure to happen by way of a trade before then.
That the Guardians instead extended Ramírez was the very definition of A Good Idea. He's been one of baseball's five best position players since 2017 and none of his core skills show any cracks even though he's now on the wrong side of 30.
It would be one thing if, at the time they extended Ramírez, the Guardians were a veteran-laden team with a closing contention window. They are, of course, the opposite: a decidedly young team that will have a veteran leader to rally around for years to come.
Colorado Rockies: RF Kris Bryant
Age: 31
2022 Stats: 42 G, 181 PA, 5 HR, 0 SB, .306 AVG, .376 OBP, .475 SLG
Status: Year 2 of 7-Year, $182 Million Contract
The time is now for Ezequiel Tovar, presently ranked as our No. 16 prospect, to stake his claim to the Rockies' shortstop gig for at least the next six years.
For good or ill, though, Kris Bryant is the guy the Rockies are building around for now. It was indeed pretty much all "ill" in the first year of his contract in 2022, as back and foot injuries limited the 2016 NL MVP to 42 games in which he hit just five home runs.
However, the good may yet come. The veteran has looked like his old self in putting up a 1.229 OPS and four home runs during the spring, which will do for a cause for optimism until a better one (fingers crossed) comes along.
Detroit Tigers: CF Riley Greene
Age: 22
2022 Stats: 93 G, 418 PA, 5 HR, 1 SB, .253 AVG, 321 OBP, .362 SLG
Status: Under Club Control Through 2028
Like the Tigers themselves, we were all-in on Spencer Torkelson going into the 2022 season. But then he had a rookie season that was pretty much without silver linings, thus planting a question mark firmly in his status as a player to build around.
Riley Greene, on the other hand, was mostly up to the challenge upon his debut with Detroit last June. His solid offensive results likewise came paired with solid metrics and he was often a blast to watch in the outfield.
Cut to now, and Greene's profile is rising even more courtesy of the .997 OPS he's put up in spring training. This should be the year he makes the leap from a former top prospect to active major league star.
Houston Astros: DH/LF Yordan Álvarez
Age: 25
2022 Stats: 135 G, 561 PA, 37 HR, 1 SB, .306 AVG, .406 OBP, .613 SLG
Status: Year 1 of 6-Year, $115 Million Contract
The Astros could potentially upend this equation by extending Kyle Tucker, who somehow still feels underrated even after back-to-back seasons of 30 home runs and 5-plus WAR.
For the meantime, though, it's Yordan Álvarez who's slated to be an Astro for the longest through a deal that will begin this year and run through 2028. Not bad for a guy who's still only 25, but it suffices to say most 25-year-olds don't have his credentials.
Those entail a strong claim to the throne of baseball's best hitter by way of his career 163 OPS+ and eye-popping metrics, not to mention a postseason track record that stands among the best in MLB today. Never mind just a cornerstone. Álvarez is a foundation unto himself.
Kansas City Royals: SS Bobby Witt Jr.
Age: 22
2022 Stats: 150 G, 632 PA, 20 HR, 30 SB, .259 AVG, .308 OBP, .431 SLG
Status: Under Club Control Through 2027
Given that he entered last season as the No. 1 prospect in baseball, whether Bobby Witt Jr. lived up to the hype as a rookie is perhaps debatable.
Less debatable is whether Witt can be better. He's already an ultra-fast runner with real pop in his bat, and he's not without the range and arm strength to hack it at shortstop.
If Witt gets to a point where he draws more walks, makes more contact and is generally more consistent on the field, he'll have MVP upside. If not, well, it's telling that even the baseline version of him was good enough for the most star-studded roster Team USA has ever brought to the World Baseball Classic.
Los Angeles Angels: CF Mike Trout
Age: 31
2022 Stats: 119 G, 499 PA, 40 HR, 1 SB, .283 AVG, .369 OBP, .630 SLG
Status: Year 5 of 12-Year $426.5 Million Contract
Yes, the Angels have the best two-way player in baseball history. But since Shohei Ohtani is only under club control through the end of this year, the three-time MVP and all-time great center fielder will have to do as their cornerstone player instead.
The only real intrigue for the remainder of Mike Trout's career is how much of it the injury bug will allow him to enjoy. You have to go back to 2016 to find his last fully healthy season, and it's out there that he'll have to manage a rare back condition for the rest of his playing days.
Yet the room for optimism is only growing. Trout caught fire after he returned from his back-related absence in 2022. He more recently called it a "non-issue," and that sure seemed to be the case as he played the role of the central star for Team USA in the WBC. The Trout-assaince, as we're calling it, is upon us.
Los Angeles Dodgers: RF Mookie Betts
Age: 30
2022 Stats: 142 G, 639 PA, 35 HR, 12 SB, .269 AVG, .340 OBP, .533 SLG
Status: Year 3 of 12-Year, $365 Million Contract
The Dodgers have preferred to keep their long-term books relatively clean under president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman, yet he was confident enough in Mookie Betts to sign him for the most new money any player has ever been guaranteed in a contract.
It's been money well-spent. The 2018 AL MVP has carried on as one of baseball's elite players over the last three seasons, and he did a little bit of everything to help lead the Dodgers to a World Series title in 2020.
It would, of course, be reasonable to conclude that Betts was closer to the end of his prime than the beginning even if he hadn't dealt with nagging injuries in recent seasons. But given that he still does everything well, the time to panic isn't exactly nigh.
Miami Marlins: RHP Sandy Alcantara
Age: 27
2022 Stats: 32 GS, 228.2 IP, 174 H (16 HR), 207 K, 50 BB, 2.28 ERA
Status: Year 2 of 5-Year, $56 Million Contract (with 2027 Team Option)
Jazz Chisholm Jr. may be the one on the cover of MLB The Show 2023, but Sandy Alcantara is the Marlin who has a major award and a long-term contract.
So, finally a pitcher! And a heck of a pitcher, at that. Alcantara's 2022 season would have been a great enough feat if it only had the six complete games going for it. Tacking on an ERA in the low 2.00s was him showing off.
How long Alcantara can keep this up is a fair question, but he's currently in the thick of his prime and he'll only be 31 if the Marlins exercise his option for 2027. Instead of worrying about whether he'll do his part, they need to get more bats around him.
Milwaukee Brewers: LF Christian Yelich
Age: 31
2022 Stats: 154 G, 671 PA, 14 HR, 19 SB, .252 AVG, .355 OBP, .383 SLG
Status: Year 4 of 9-Year, $215 Million Contract (with 2029 Mutual Option)
The best players on the Brewers right now are aces Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff and shortstop Willy Adames. But, alas, all three are only controlled through 2024.
We're thus shifting the focus to Christian Yelich largely by default, as the Brewers don't have any choice but to continue building around as he collects $26 million annually through 2028. That's a lot of money for a guy who's been worth 4.3 rWAR since 2020.
The Brewers will be getting a steal, though, if Yelich can find the form that nearly won him back-to-back NL MVPs in 2018 and 2019. A hot start to the spring season offered a glimpse of hope, but it didn't last. He's 1-for-20 in the last seven games he's played in.
Minnesota Twins: CF Byron Buxton
Age: 29
2022 Stats: 92 G, 382 PA, 28 HR, 6 SB, .224 AVG, .306 OBP, .526 SLG
Status: Year 2 of 7-Year, $100 Million Contract
Before Carlos Correa fell into their laps last March and again this January, the Twins effectively announced their intention to build around Byron Buxton by extending him in Dec. 2021.
The risk was high even at the time, and it doesn't feel any lower in the wake of another injury-marred season for Buxton in 2022. He's played in just 43 percent of the Twins' games since 2018, with still another red flag being that his once-blazing speed suffered as he played through a bad knee last year.
Because Buxton is so immensely talented and still on the good side of 30, it's still possible for the Twins to hope for the best, even if it's not necessarily a rational form of hope.
New York Mets: SS Francisco Lindor
Age: 29
2022 Stats: 161 G, 706 PA, 26 HR, 16 SB, .270 AVG, .339 OBP, .449 SLG
Status: Year 2 of 10-Year, $341 Million Contract
Never mind the fact that he hadn't even been with the team for three months. Francisco Lindor hadn't even played his first game with the Mets when he got his $341 million extension in April 2021.
The shaky season Lindor had that year didn't portend the best things for the actual start of the deal in 2022, but that was a different time. In the here and now, Lindor once again has a case as baseball's best shortstop after leading his peers in fWAR last season.
Though some of Lindor's underlying metrics raise concern, nothing really sets off alarm bells. He should anchor the Mets for at least a few more seasons, after which they can shift to building around Francisco Álvarez or Brett Baty.
New York Yankees: RF Aaron Judge
Age: 30
2022 Stats: 167 G, 696 PA, 62 HR, 16 SB, .311 AVG, .425 OBP, .686 SLG
Status: Year 1 of 9-Year, $360 Million Contract
It's not hard to imagine Aaron Judge as a San Francisco Giant or a San Diego Padre. That he's still a Yankee proves they clearly know better than to let a good thing get away.
Since 2017, Judge leads everyone in home runs and is second to Mookie Betts in rWAR. That's notably despite some injury-related bumps, though not so much lately as the 6'8", 272-pound masher has missed only 19 games the last two seasons.
The only MLB players to have multiple 50+ HR seasons:<br> Babe Ruth<br> Jimmie Foxx<br> Ralph Kiner<br> Mickey Mantle<br> Willie Mays<br> Ken Griffey Jr.<br> Mark McGwire<br> Sammy Sosa<br> Álex Rodríguez<br> Aaron Judge 👀 <a href="https://t.co/6iYBgfll4a">pic.twitter.com/6iYBgfll4a</a>
Even still, you can practically hear the clock ticking for the Yankees to get their money's worth from the 2022 AL MVP. There's frankly a lot of him that can get hurt, and he'll be 31 before the first month of the 2023 season is over.
Oakland Athletics: C Shea Langeliers
Age: 25
2022 Stats: 40 G, 153 PA, 6 HR, 0 SB, .218 AVG, .261 OBP, .430 SLG
Status: Under Club Control Through 2028
The A's were loaded with cornerstone-type players not too long ago, but the trade of Sean Murphy to Atlanta in December was the last gasp of an ugly purge. They're all gone now.
As for who's left, well, the A's could pick a worse guy to build around than Shea Langeliers. He has some elements of a great catcher, including a strong throwing arm, good speed and an ability to make loud noises with the lumber.
Of course, it's only natural to ask if Langeliers will still be with Oakland by the time he reaches the end of his club control. That may depend on how quickly the organization resolves its stadium situation.
Philadelphia Phillies: RF Bryce Harper
Age: 30
2022 Stats: 99 G, 426 PA, 18 HR, 11 SB, .286 AVG, .364 OBP, .514 SLG
Status: Year 5 of 13-Year, $330 Million Contract
Shouldn't Trea Turner be considered the Phillies' cornerstone player? He is signed through 2033, after all, and he's younger and currently healthier than Bryce Harper to boot.
But Harper was there first, and he's already done everything and more to prove that he can carry a winning team. As in, things like winning his second NL MVP in 2021 and doing more than anyone to carry the Phillies into the World Series last October.
Especially now that his right elbow has been surgically repaired, it's fair to have doubts about how much Harper has left to give in the field. But even if he's destined to be a full-time DH, his bat alone can finish off what's sneakily becoming a Cooperstown-caliber career.
Pittsburgh Pirates: 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes
Age: 26
2022 Stats: 136 G, 560 PA, 7 HR, 20 SB, .244 AVG, .314 OBP, .345 SLG
Status: Year 2 of 8-Year, $70 Million Contract (with 2030 Team Option)
As evidenced by the fact that they rank dead-last in free-agent spending dating back to 1991, the Pirates don't like to spend money.
It was quite a thing, then, when they committed a club-record $70 million to Ke'Bryan Hayes at a moment when he had all of 123 major league games under his belt. The bet is on his upside, which would appear to be sky-high if you only ever watched him play defense.
WHAT A THROW FROM 3B 🤯<br><br>Ke'Bryan Hayes makes an unreal play <a href="https://twitter.com/BRWalkoff?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BRWalkoff</a><br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/MLB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLB</a>)<a href="https://t.co/ljlh5iz6x8">pic.twitter.com/ljlh5iz6x8</a>
Though Hayes' bat has been slower to come along, the discipline, knack for contact and ability to drive the ball are all there. If those things start to translate more consistently, he's going to turn into a $70 million bargain for a Bucs organization that's steadily putting its next contender together.
San Diego Padres: 3B Manny Machado
Age: 30
2022 Stats: 150 G, 644 PA, 32 HR, 9 SB, .298 AVG, .366 OBP, .531 SLG
Status: Year 1 of 11-Year, $350 Million Contract
As he's barely more than two years removed from signing a 14-year, $341 million contract extension, it's bonkers to think that Fernando Tatis Jr. is suddenly not the Padres' cornerstone. That'll happen after a PED-related suspension and multiple surgeries.
Though, to be sure, the ongoing rise of Manny Machado is also a factor. And the Padres clearly agree that he's irreplaceable, or they otherwise wouldn't have signed him to yet another $300 million contract in February.
Still, the risk of the contract is less than subtle. Machado has been especially brilliant over the last two seasons, but last year nonetheless saw him post a career-worst xwOBA. Factoring in that he'll turn 31 on July 6, there's a Judge-like ticking of the clock going on here.
San Francisco Giants: RHP Logan Webb
Age: 26
2022 Stats: 32 GS, 192.1 IP, 174 H (11 HR), 163 K, 49 BB, 2.90 ERA
Status: Under Club Control Through 2025
It's a weird place the Giants are in, as they're a contender more so built on several good players rather than one or two great ones. Shoot, they don't even have much in the way of homegrown talent.
Save, of course, for Logan Webb. He's a just plain good pitcher, as only he and seven others have logged at least 340 innings and an ERA+ over 130 since the start of the 2021 season.
That Webb relies less on velocity and a lot more on movement and command hypothetically gives him that much of a better chance to age gracefully, and thus make good on a potential big-money extension. The Giants should get on that.
Seattle Mariners: CF Julio Rodríguez
Age: 22
2022 Stats: 132 G, 560 PA, 28 HR, 25 SB, .284 AVG, .345 OBP, .509 SLG
Status: Year 1 of 12-Year, $209.3 Million Contract
There's a kaleidoscope sort of nature to Julio Rodríguez's contract with the Mariners, as it's nominally a 12-year deal but could run for as far as 17 years or as few as seven.
Whatever the case, he's going to be the guy in Seattle for the foreseeable future. And "rightfully so" doesn't come close to cutting it. It ought to be impossible to have upside beyond what Rodríguez did in 2022, and yet he does.
The only things J-Rod doesn't do well are avoid strikeouts and collect walks, but he still has immediate 40-40 potential despite that. Should he improve on those things, he stands to become a perennial MVP candidate for a Mariners team that almost certainly won't go another 21 years between playoff appearances.
St. Louis Cardinals: 3B Nolan Arenado
Age: 31
2022 Stats: 148 G, 620 PA, 30 HR, 5 SB, .293 AVG, .358 OBP, .533 SLG
Status: Year 5 of 9-Year, $275 Million Contract
The Cardinals aren't far from the beginning of the Jordan Walker era, but there's a reason he's now an outfielder after originally being drafted as a third baseman.
That reason is Nolan Arenado, who has two cornerstone-related advantages on his MVP-winning teammate across the diamond. He's accumulated more WAR than Paul Goldschmidt dating back to 2015. And whereas Goldschmidt's contract is done after 2024, Arenado is locked into St. Louis through 2027.
The worry with Arenado is that he'll turn 32 on April 16, but it's a minor one. As he's never really had injury trouble and his core talents—i.e., defense, contact and especially pull power—are very much intact, him not aging gracefully is strictly hypothetical for now.
Tampa Bay Rays: SS Wander Franco
Age: 22
2022 Stats: 83 G, 344 PA, 6 HR, 8 SB, .277 AVG, .328 OBP, .417 SLG
Status: Year 2 of 11-Year, $182 Million Contract (with 2033 Team Option)
The Rays were as wowed as anyone by Wander Franco's sensational rookie breakthrough in 2021. Or even more so, judging by the franchise-record contract to which they promptly signed him.
What happened last year was therefore a major bummer, albeit an understandable and forgivable one. Franco lost a big chunk of the 2022 season to surgery to repair a fracture to the hamate bone in his right wrist. Not exactly a minor injury.
That Franco nonetheless managed top-shelf contact rates and an expected batting average in the 96th percentile are signs that even the injury didn't void his best abilities. If those show up again alongside a bit more power, he'll be back on his path to lasting superstardom.
Texas Rangers: SS Corey Seager
Age: 28
2022 Stats: 151 G, 663 PA, 33 HR, 3 SB, .245 AVG, .317 OBP, .455 SLG
Status: Year 2 of 10-Year, $325 Million Contract
Corey Seager may be but one of three nine-figure stars on the Rangers' books, but he's A) younger, B) richer and C) arguably better than Jacob deGrom and Marcus Semien.
Heck, whether that "arguably" is even necessary is debatable. Seager has always hit when he's been healthy, including last year as he tallied a career-high 33 home runs and a 117 wRC+ even though he lost potentially dozens of hits to the shift.
Because the shift is now a thing of the past, the only short- and long-term worry with Seager concerns his semi-scary history of injuries. Even that, though, looms less large after he played in all but 11 of Texas' games in 2022.
Toronto Blue Jays: 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Age: 24
2022 Stats: 160 G, 706 PA, 32 HR, 8 SB, .274 AVG, .339 OBP, .480 SLG
Status: Under Club Control Through 2025
On account of how each is controlled for longer than Vladimir Guerrero Jr., it did occur to us to stump for George Springer, Alek Manoah, Kevin Gausman and even José Berríos as the Blue Jays' cornerstone player.
But that would have been tantamount to trolling. The Blue Jays have revolved firmly around Guerrero over the last two seasons, and not just because he's cranked out a 150 OPS+ and 80 home runs. The Gold Glove-winning defense in 2022 was a nice touch as well.
Alek Manoah wasn't expecting this flip from Vladimir Guerrero Jr.:<br><br>"Not one bit. He was telling me, 'I got it, I got it.' I was thinking he was going to do it all by himself. The fact he threw it behind his back really threw me off. That was a dope play." <a href="https://t.co/Ait3rta9O4">pic.twitter.com/Ait3rta9O4</a>
Conditioning was an issue for Guerrero in his first two seasons, but he seems to have learned his lesson. As long as he keeps it good and learned, the Blue Jays should absolutely want to keep him in town beyond 2025.
Washington Nationals: C Keibert Ruiz
Age: 24
2022 Stats: 112 G, 433 PA, 7 HR, 6 SB, .251 AVG, .313 OBP, .360 SLG
Status: Year 1 of 8-Year, $50 Million Contract
Even after a 107-loss season, the Nationals aren't totally devoid of reasons to feel optimistic about the future. They've landed some promising young players in trades in recent years, including a catcher who they're now committed to through as far as 2032.
Is Keibert Ruiz worth the fuss? Not so much based on his results, no. At least on the offensive side, though, the exceptional contact numbers and 91st percentile expected batting average he posted last season point in the direction of better things.
And sometimes it's not always about the numbers. In Ruiz's case, his clubhouse leadership is a big part of his appeal. A guy like that is good to have around, perhaps especially when you hope to cultivate a winning culture in a place where winning was the norm for many years.
