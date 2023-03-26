Each MLB Team's Franchise Cornerstone Heading Into 2023 Season

0 of 30

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Whether contender, rebuilder or something in between, every team in Major League Baseball needs that one guy. The lynchpin. The rock. The cornerstone, even.

So with the start of the 2023 season quickly approaching, it's time for a fresh look at who that guy is for every team in the league.

For anyone thinking this list will simply consist of each team's best player, there's a complication that applies to quite a few of them. Whether it's because their contract or their club control is running out, not every big star is guaranteed to stick with his current team for long.

We focused on stars who are on the other side of the fence by way of long contracts or many remaining years of club control. Most are established stars, though there are also some up-and-comers in the mix.

In any case, we'll proceed in alphabetical order by city.