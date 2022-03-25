Every MLB Team's Franchise Cornerstone Heading into 2022 Season

1 of 6

Mark Blinch/Getty Images

Baltimore Orioles: CF Cedric Mullins

Though top prospects Adley Rutschman and Grayson Rodriguez are just about ready for the majors, the Orioles already have a central superstar in Mullins. He was an unlikely candidate for the role going into 2021, but then he emerged as an All-Star and ultimately claimed the first 30-30 season in club history. He's at a prime age at 27 years old, and his club control runs through 2025.

Boston Red Sox: 3B Rafael Devers

It arguably should be shortstop Xander Bogaerts in this spot, but Boston's signing of Trevor Story is a signal the team is preparing for Bogaerts to opt out of his contract after 2022. Luckily, Devers is just 25 and due to stick around through at least 2023, pending a possible contract extension. He's topped 30 homers in two of the past three years, and he is one of MLB's leading hard-contact merchants.

New York Yankees: RHP Gerrit Cole

It's not that we don't see Aaron Judge, but we can't help but focus on how he's due for free agency after this season. As his contract runs through 2028, Cole is the guy the Yankees will be building around for a while. He's finished second in the AL Cy Young Award voting twice in the past three seasons, and he nearly set a club record for strikeouts in 2021. So even at 31, he's firmly among baseball's top aces.

Tampa Bay Rays: SS Wander Franco

When a guy only has 70 major-league games under his belt, you don't sign said guy to an 11-year, $182 million contract unless you believe he's capable of greatness. And Franco, who's only 21, surely is. Despite his youth and inexperience, he took off with a .323/.382/.503 line in his final 50 games of 2021 and then badgered the Red Sox in the playoffs. Did we mention he's a shortstop? Because he's a shortstop.

Toronto Blue Jays: 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Contrary to Franco, Guerrero says the Blue Jays have not yet approached him with an extension offer. They'd better get on that before his club control runs out in 2025. It may have taken Guerrero two seasons to find his bearings in the majors, but all he did in his third was hit .311/.401/.601 with 48 home runs and a mile-high pile of hard-hit balls. Not bad for a guy who only just turned 23 on March 16.