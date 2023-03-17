Edwin Díaz's Injury Fallout and the Top Takeaways from World Baseball Classic So Far

0 of 8

Al Bello/Getty Images

It may feel like it only just began, but the World Baseball Classic is already nearly over. All that's left are two quarterfinal games, the semifinals and the championship.

This makes now a good time to assess what things we can take away from the latest rendition of the WBC, be they good or, well, less good.

There are eight things that we really want to talk about. They concern individual players and teams, as well as more overarching storylines that demand discussion. Like, for example, what can (and can't) be learned from Edwin Díaz's heartbreaking knee injury.

Let's hit 'em one at a time, starting with a guy whose big-game bona fides just continue to get more impressive.