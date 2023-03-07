World Baseball Classic 2023 Power Rankings for All 20 Teams Ahead of WBC Tournament

0 of 9

The World Baseball Classic is finally back!

Since the 2021 tournament was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it's been six years since the last time we saw the baseball equivalent of the World Cup, and players have approached the 2023 tournament with a newfound sense of excitement.

With Mike Trout serving as team captain, the United States enters the tournament with the best roster it has ever trotted out and as the returning champs after they knocked off Puerto Rico in the title game back in 2017.

However, they are far from the only stacked roster in the tournament, with the Dominican Republic, Japan, Puerto Rico and Venezuela also looking like legitimate title contenders.

Ahead, we've ranked all 20 teams before the tournament gets underway on Tuesday evening, with Cuba and the Netherlands kicking things off at 11 p.m. ET in Taichung, Taiwan.

Let's start with a look at who will be matched in the opening pool play round.