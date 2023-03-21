X

    Ohtani, Japan Thrill Fans by Reaching WBC Final vs. USA With Walk-Off Win Over Mexico

    Doric SamMarch 21, 2023

    MIAMI, FL - MARCH 20: Masataka Yoshida #34 of Team Japan is greeted at home plate by teammate Shohei Ohtani #16 after hitting a three-run home run in the eighth inning during the 2023 World Baseball Classic Semifinal game between Team Mexico and Team Japan at loanDepot Park on Monday, March 20, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/WBCI/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
    Throughout Monday's 2023 World Baseball Classic semifinal game between Mexico and Japan, it looked like Mexico was well on its way to an appearance in the championship game, which would've set up a rematch against Team USA.

    However, Japan pulled off a 6-5 victory on a walk-off two-run double by Munetaka Murakami that scored Ukyo Shuto and Shohei Ohtani. The win pits arguably the two best teams in the tournament against one another in Tuesday's championship game.

    Ohtani will see his Los Angeles Angels teammate Mike Trout across the diamond when Japan faces Team USA. Japanese starting pitcher Yu Darvish will face many of the batters he faces as the ace of the San Diego Padres staff.

    The last-second win and the impending matchup between Team USA and Japan excited fans on Twitter:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    JAPAN WALKS IT OFF TO ADVANCE TO WBC FINALS ‼️🇯🇵<br><br>UNREAL.<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/MLBONFOX?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLBONFOX</a>)<a href="https://t.co/6UwqTSuGbv">pic.twitter.com/6UwqTSuGbv</a>

    Sam Blum @SamBlum3

    It'll be Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani battling for the World Baseball Classic championship tomorrow night.<br><br>That was a helluva finish.

    Ohtani, Japan Thrill Fans by Reaching WBC Final vs. USA With Walk-Off Win Over Mexico
    Britt Ghiroli @Britt_Ghiroli

    Japan is moving on to play Team USA. An absolute stunner here.

    Anthony DiComo @AnthonyDiComo

    From the goes-without-saying-but-I'm-going-to-say-it-anyway department:<br><br>USA-Japan tomorrow in the World Baseball Classic final is going to be absolutely electric.

    Adam Hoge @AdamHoge

    That game was amazing. The WBC has been so entertaining. Can't wait for tomorrow night. 🇺🇸 🇯🇵

    Jesse Rogers @JesseRogersESPN

    Yu Darvish v Team USA? I'll take that on a Tuesday night in March.

    Jessica Kleinschmidt @KleinschmidtJD

    TROUT vs. OHTANI omg

    Bill Shaikin @BillShaikin

    This is going to come down to Shohei Ohtani facing Mike Trout with the game on the line in the ninth inning, right?

    Chris Vannini @ChrisVannini

    Trout and Ohtani playing for a championship. Only in the WBC!

    The Degenerates @degen_betting

    Cancel any plans you have for tomorrow night. <br><br>USA vs Japan for the WBC Title. It's gonna be absolute 🔥🔥🔥🔥

    Dodgers Nation @DodgersNation

    The WBC is awesome. USA vs. Japan tomorrow. CAN'T WAIT!!!

    Mike Bacsik @MikeBacsik

    JAPAN VS USA!!!!!

    Kyle Glaser @KyleAGlaser

    Japan will face Team USA in the championship game tomorrow.<br><br>It's the matchup everyone wanted to see. How they got here...wow.

    Savage @SavageSports_

    USA vs Japan in the WBC championship!! <br><br>Incredible baseball!!

    Michael Schwab @michaelschwab13

    Holy cow holy cow holy cow. <br><br>Japan walk-off win! They will play USA in the finals tomorrow

    Jason Foster @ByJasonFoster

    Wow. Japan with the walk-off, setting up a championship game with Team USA. This is not meaningless baseball.

    Vinnie Parise @VinnieParise

    TEAM JAPAN WINS! A WALK OFF WIN! 🇯🇵<br><br>It will be Team USA vs Team Japan in the Final! Woooooooooow!

    Team USA is going for its second straight WBC title following its 2017 victory. The last team to go back-to-back was Japan in 2006 and 2009.

    It's clear that Tuesday's championship game will produce fireworks that will cap off an exciting international tournament.