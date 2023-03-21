Ohtani, Japan Thrill Fans by Reaching WBC Final vs. USA With Walk-Off Win Over Mexico

Daniel Shirey/WBCI/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Throughout Monday's 2023 World Baseball Classic semifinal game between Mexico and Japan, it looked like Mexico was well on its way to an appearance in the championship game, which would've set up a rematch against Team USA.

However, Japan pulled off a 6-5 victory on a walk-off two-run double by Munetaka Murakami that scored Ukyo Shuto and Shohei Ohtani. The win pits arguably the two best teams in the tournament against one another in Tuesday's championship game.

Ohtani will see his Los Angeles Angels teammate Mike Trout across the diamond when Japan faces Team USA. Japanese starting pitcher Yu Darvish will face many of the batters he faces as the ace of the San Diego Padres staff.



Team USA is going for its second straight WBC title following its 2017 victory. The last team to go back-to-back was Japan in 2006 and 2009.

It's clear that Tuesday's championship game will produce fireworks that will cap off an exciting international tournament.