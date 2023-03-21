NBA MVP Ranking: Joel Embiid Pulling Away from Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo

5 of 6

Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images

Last Ranking: 1

There will be arguments against this demotion. And make no mistake, the decision is not beyond debate.

Reasonable minds can and will (and should!) disagree. Furrowed brows, bitten lips and skeptical duck faces are all acceptable responses to moving Nikola Jokić down a peg. Truly intense loathing is only a fitting reaction if you think that this placement is drowning in the undertow of recency bias—or, more notably, that Jokić already bagged the award.

I will not listen to complaints from the latter category.

Wrapping up this MVP race at any point before the end of the regular season inexcusably dismisses the cases of everyone inside the top three. The margins separating Jokić, Giannis Antetokounmpo and You-Know-Who-But-Let-Us-Not-Reveal-Him-Yet are that thin when you dig into the details. Jokić is running away with nothing—not even the Total Minutes crown. (He has as sub-200-minute lead.)

Whether this is an overreaction to the Denver Nuggets' recent slide is more debatable. They are 5-5 since the All-Star break and just 2-5 over their past seven games.

And yet, this isn't about that. Jokić is averaging 27.7 points, 12.6 rebounds and 9.1 assists while downing over 70 percent of his twos during Denver's seven-game tumult—through which the team continues to win his minutes and is also better defensively with him on the floor.

This decision ultimately has more to do with He-Who-Will-Be-Named-Shortly than anything else. But it's also a slight-yet-aggressive nod to the variability with which Jokić plays. He can over-defer, which is different from box-score-voyeuring the shot-attempts column. Most critically, there is a visible difference to how he approaches defense over the court of a 48-minute game.

Denver is 29th in opponent field-goal percentage allowed at the rim. Jokić is part of the problem. For all the plays he can break up in space, he gets caught in No Man's Land much too often and doesn't have the panoramic speed to recover around the basket. "Knowing where to be" means only so much when you're late to the party.

Jokić's anticipation and aggression seem to heighten in crunch time. That's great. But the Nuggets might not be playing from behind as often since the All-Star break if they were, collectively, better at executing wire-to-wire. And Jokić's performance cannot be excused due to those around him. Denver's supporting cast may over-accentuate his flaws. They also help inflate his net-rating swing. It works both ways.

Catch-all-metric radicalists will insist that this ventures too far into the eye test, that I have been hypnotized by Daryl Morey social media propaganda, or that I am over-compensating for the recent shift in #TheDiscourse. Perhaps I am. But fallible logic doesn't automatically lend itself to overarching incorrectness. The larger issue is the belief, however prevalent, that there's only one right choice in an MVP landscape flush with worthwhile winners.