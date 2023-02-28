NBA MVP Ranking: Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokić Are Starting to Separate from the Pack

0 of 6

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

It has been a minute since we last cobbled together an MVP ladder. In fact, it's been many minutes—more than a month.

So...let's do another one!

Helped along by injuries to key stakeholders like Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry, the tippy top of this race has started to solidify itself into an inarguable, immovable clique. The would-be winner has, on most nights, even started to feel like a formality.

And yet, the race itself isn't over. Not even close. About one-quarter of the season remains, and the margins separating the top four or five candidates are thin enough for the order to change.

In many ways, the field is already undergoing meaningful renovation. We have a new second-place finisher reporting for duty, as well as a handful of fresh faces appearing in the overall top 10 for the very first time.

Before we soldier onward, my usual reminder: These rankings reflect a snapshot in time—what my ballot would look like if the season ended before Monday night's games. Recent performances carry a ton of weight within discussions for each player, but this is still a season-long evaluation at its heart and will not be entirely subjected to spur-of-the-moment swings that are implicitly unsustainable.

Let's rank.