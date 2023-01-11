NBA MVP Rankings: Kevin Durant Injury Changes Everything

1 of 6

T-10: Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns; Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors; and Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans

Devin Booker Previous Ranking: Unranked

Stephen Curry Previous Ranking: 5

Zion Williamson Previous Ranking: 9

Yes, I'm making this an "Injured Player Appreciation Slot." Someone like James Harden or LeBron James has top-10 potential, but I'm not quite there yet.

Booker's MVP stock has only climbed during his absence with a groin injury. The Suns are a dumpster fire without him—now a minus-49 when he's out of the lineup compared to a plus-120 with him on the floor.

Curry will have returned from his left shoulder injury by the time you read this. Golden State treading water in his absence—by going 6-5—doesn't hurt his case in the slightest. It ensures he'll be playing plenty of high-stakes minutes in the coming months, opening the door for him to rejoin the upper crust of this race.

The endurance of Zion's case will come down to the reevaluation of his right hamstring at the end of January. If he's given the go-ahead to return, he'll have time to make up ground. If he's going to remain out closer to or through the All-Star break, he'll struggle to climb much higher than the honorable mentions section.

9. Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

Previous Ranking: Unranked

Morant has hovered around the fringes of this discussion for the entire season. And his case remains extremely fluid.

On the one hand, he's churning out 27.2 points and eight assists while canning 51.7 percent of his twos and, by and large, playing better defense for a potentially top-seeded Grizzlies squad. On the other hand, his three-point slump is real—22.9 percent since the last MVP ladder and 31 percent for the season—and the margins in this conversation are incredibly thin. So, he ends up here.

8. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

Previous Ranking: 6

SGA has incurred serious pull-back in his three-point volume and accuracy the past few weeks; he's taken just 11 triples over his last six games. Head coach Mark Daigneault gave a thoroughly insightful answer when asked about the regression, which, by the way, absolutely matters in this space.

Still, the havoc SGA wreaks inside the arc remains at an all-time high, and he's playing up to snuff on defense. More importantly, he continues to be the driving force behind Oklahoma City floating around respectability.

7. Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers

Previous Ranking: 10

Dropping 71 points and 11 assists against the Chicago Bulls on Jan. 2 was always going to give Mitchell an MVP-ladder boost. But that eruption was also indicative of his entire season.

Mitchell has been the Cavaliers' offensive heartbeat all year, the player most responsible for helping them navigate various injuries, still-sort-of-clumpy half-court setups and a dearth of variable pace. His numbers keep leaping off the page, especially when it comes to knocking down off-the-dribble threes, and Cleveland has handily won the (extensive) minutes he's logged without both Darius Garland and Evan Mobley.