Trea Turner Draws Rave Twitter Reviews as USA Routs Cuba in 2023 WBC Semifinals

Mary DeCicco/WBCI/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The 2023 World Baseball Classic will forever be known as the time Trea Turner took over the world.

Well, maybe he didn't go that far, but the star shortstop continued to shine bright on the international stage as Team USA advanced to the championship game. Turner went 3-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI to lead a 14-2 rout over Cuba in Sunday's semifinal matchup at loanDepot Park in Miami.

Turner's stellar outing continues a magical run after he hit a go-ahead grand slam in Saturday's quarterfinal win over Venezuela. The 29-year-old now has four home runs in the tournament, the most ever by an American player at the World Baseball Classic. He also joins Ken Griffey Jr. as the only player in team history with a multi-home run game at the WBC.

Fans on Twitter were amazed by Turner's scorching bat after he extended his hot streak on Sunday:

Turner signed an 11-year, $300 million deal with the Philadelphia Phillies this offseason. If he plays this way during the 2023 season, he will give Philadelphia a strong chance of returning to the World Series for the second straight year.

For now, Turner will remain focused on bringing home a second consecutive WBC title. Team USA will face the winner of Monday's semifinal between Mexico and Japan in the championship game on Tuesday night.