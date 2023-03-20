X

    Trea Turner Draws Rave Twitter Reviews as USA Routs Cuba in 2023 WBC Semifinals

    Doric SamMarch 20, 2023

    PHOENIX, AZ - MARCH 19: Trea Turner #8 of Team USA rounds third base after hitting a home run in the second inning during the 2023 World Baseball Classic Semifinal game between Team Cuba and Team USA at loanDepot Park on Sunday, March 19, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mary DeCicco/WBCI/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
    Mary DeCicco/WBCI/MLB Photos via Getty Images

    The 2023 World Baseball Classic will forever be known as the time Trea Turner took over the world.

    Well, maybe he didn't go that far, but the star shortstop continued to shine bright on the international stage as Team USA advanced to the championship game. Turner went 3-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI to lead a 14-2 rout over Cuba in Sunday's semifinal matchup at loanDepot Park in Miami.

    Turner's stellar outing continues a magical run after he hit a go-ahead grand slam in Saturday's quarterfinal win over Venezuela. The 29-year-old now has four home runs in the tournament, the most ever by an American player at the World Baseball Classic. He also joins Ken Griffey Jr. as the only player in team history with a multi-home run game at the WBC.

    Fans on Twitter were amazed by Turner's scorching bat after he extended his hot streak on Sunday:

    Jon Morosi @jonmorosi

    Trea Turner homers AGAIN! <br><br>USA 12, Cuba 2. <br><br>"M-V-P! M-V-P!" is the chant from fans behind the U.S. dugout. <a href="https://twitter.com/MLBNetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLBNetwork</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/USABaseball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@USABaseball</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Phillies?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Phillies</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/MLB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLB</a>

    Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis

    TREA TURNER PUTTING THE WHOLE DAMN COUNTRY ON HIS BACK THIRD BOMB IN 24 HOURS <a href="https://t.co/2sHapvVqkn">pic.twitter.com/2sHapvVqkn</a>

    FanDuel Sportsbook @FDSportsbook

    Trea Turner right now: <a href="https://t.co/PGVEEvI30a">pic.twitter.com/PGVEEvI30a</a>

    Codify @CodifyBaseball

    TREA TURNER EN FUEGO! 🔥🔥🔥<a href="https://t.co/0X6gm1T6Gr">pic.twitter.com/0X6gm1T6Gr</a>

    FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX

    TREA TURNER HOMERED AGAIN THIS IS A NEW TWEET

    Jerry Blevins @jerryblevins

    My goodness, Trea Turner.

    Sarah Langs @SlangsOnSports

    TREA TURNER<br><br>2nd multi-HR game in Team USA WBC history, joining:<br><br>3/10/2006 Ken Griffey Jr.<br><br>THE HITTING COACH!!!!

    Apollo Dez @ApolloDez1

    Trea Turner deserves to be on the 100 dollar bill.

    Kelsey Wingert-Linch @KelsWingert

    Trea Turner is on another planet right now WOW

    Mighty Goat @ItsMightyGoat

    Trea Turner for President

    Kade Kistner @KadeKistner

    I don't know what has gotten into Trea Turner but I LOVE it.

    John Foley @2008Philz

    Save some for the regular season, Trea Turner!!!!

    Thomas Carrieri @Thomas_Carrieri

    Trea Turner is the new Captain America. <a href="https://t.co/asInwHn7gw">pic.twitter.com/asInwHn7gw</a>

    jen 🇵🇭 @jenmacramos

    if a pitch is served to turner, does the homer become an en-trea

    Peter Appel @peterappel23

    Trea Turner for President of the United States <a href="https://t.co/B6nUUYpzLo">pic.twitter.com/B6nUUYpzLo</a>

    Ryan Bergara @ryansbergara

    Trea Turner is Captain America

    Julian Guilarte @JulianGuilarte1

    Trea Turner with his 3rd HR in the last two days for a 12-2 lead in the sixth. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WorldBaseballClassic?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WorldBaseballClassic</a>

    Jahmal @JahmalKennedy

    TEAM USA Trea Turner is the best player in the game's history

    Jay Jaffe @jay_jaffe

    Uno, dos, Trea

    Mark Zuckerman @MarkZuckerman

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SweetFancyMoses?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SweetFancyMoses</a>, Trea.

    Chelsea Janes @chelsea_janes

    Trea Turner needs a two-run shot for a two-day home run cycle.

    Sarah Langs @SlangsOnSports

    Trea Turner's 4 HR are the most by a Team USA player in a single WBC <br><br>and tied with 2017 Wladimir Balenien (NED) and 2006 Adrian Beltre (DOM) for 2nd-most overall in a single WBC, behind only:<br><br>2006 Seung Yuop Lee (KOR): 5 <a href="https://t.co/dwBOTmr8ry">https://t.co/dwBOTmr8ry</a>

    Turner signed an 11-year, $300 million deal with the Philadelphia Phillies this offseason. If he plays this way during the 2023 season, he will give Philadelphia a strong chance of returning to the World Series for the second straight year.

    For now, Turner will remain focused on bringing home a second consecutive WBC title. Team USA will face the winner of Monday's semifinal between Mexico and Japan in the championship game on Tuesday night.