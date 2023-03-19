Jayson Tatum, Celtics Celebrated by Fans After Clinching Playoff Berth With Heat Loss

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics are going back to the postseason.

The C's clinched a playoff berth for the ninth straight season on Saturday with the Miami Heat's 113-99 loss to the Chicago Bulls at the United Center.

Boston is in contention for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference alongside the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers. The Celtics entered Saturday's action second in the East with a 49-22 record, 1.5 games back of the first-place Bucks.

After reaching the NBA Finals last season and falling to the Golden State Warriors, the Celtics have high expectations entering this year's playoffs. If they don't at least get back to the finals, the season will be looked at as a failure.

The Celtics are a championship caliber team if they're healthy and competing to their standard. They have the opportunity to do something special this season, and the fans are celebrating yet another playoff berth locked up:

The Celtics still have a lot of work to do leading into the postseason, especially considering they haven't been as dominant since before the All-Star break. Entering Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz, Boston was 5-5 in its last 10 games.

Luckily for the Celtics, there's still plenty of time for the team to iron out the inconsistencies and get on a hot streak entering the postseason.

Boston has 10 games remaining in the regular season.