X

    Jayson Tatum, Celtics Celebrated by Fans After Clinching Playoff Berth With Heat Loss

    Erin WalshMarch 19, 2023

    HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 13: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics in action against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on March 13, 2023 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
    Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

    The Boston Celtics are going back to the postseason.

    The C's clinched a playoff berth for the ninth straight season on Saturday with the Miami Heat's 113-99 loss to the Chicago Bulls at the United Center.

    Boston Celtics @celtics

    Officially playoff bound ☘️ <a href="https://t.co/Ab34cD5xzn">pic.twitter.com/Ab34cD5xzn</a>

    Boston is in contention for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference alongside the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers. The Celtics entered Saturday's action second in the East with a 49-22 record, 1.5 games back of the first-place Bucks.

    After reaching the NBA Finals last season and falling to the Golden State Warriors, the Celtics have high expectations entering this year's playoffs. If they don't at least get back to the finals, the season will be looked at as a failure.

    The Celtics are a championship caliber team if they're healthy and competing to their standard. They have the opportunity to do something special this season, and the fans are celebrating yet another playoff berth locked up:

    49-22☘️☘️ | Rest in peace Russell 🕊 @Andresistheman9

    THE BOSTON CELTICS CLINCHED THE PLAYOFFS

    D.R. Deuce☘️ @debz_poncez

    The Celtics have clinched the playoffs lfg!!! ☘️☘️☘️☘️ <a href="https://t.co/5V9mSMMUIu">pic.twitter.com/5V9mSMMUIu</a>

    Jayson Tatum, Celtics Celebrated by Fans After Clinching Playoff Berth With Heat Loss
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    CelticsInsiders @CelticsCritics

    PLAYOFFS = CLINCHED! <a href="https://t.co/MaEeE6Tu9m">pic.twitter.com/MaEeE6Tu9m</a>

    Mike Dynon ☘️🏀 @MikeDynon

    Miami just lost to Chicago. Celtics have officially clinched a playoff spot. 🎉

    𝓑𝓮𝓷𝓳𝓪𝔂 ☘️ @BenjayCreates

    Celtics have officially clinched a playoff spot ‼️ <a href="https://t.co/XWCwQF84yo">pic.twitter.com/XWCwQF84yo</a>

    𝕷𝖎𝖋𝖊 𝖎𝖘 𝕲𝖔𝖔𝖉 🇭🇹 @TheGoodLife_32

    CELTICS ARE PLAYOFF BOUND !!!!!! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BleedGreen?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BleedGreen</a>

    Shill (49-22) @TakeAShilllPill

    I am so ready for some Celtics Playoffs ball. GIVE IT TO ME.

    jo❤️ @jochantee23

    Miami losing.<br>Celtics get playoff berth. <br>Happiness.

    The Celtics still have a lot of work to do leading into the postseason, especially considering they haven't been as dominant since before the All-Star break. Entering Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz, Boston was 5-5 in its last 10 games.

    Luckily for the Celtics, there's still plenty of time for the team to iron out the inconsistencies and get on a hot streak entering the postseason.

    Boston has 10 games remaining in the regular season.