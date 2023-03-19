Leon Edwards and the Real Winners and Losers from UFC 286

1 of 10

Alejandro Salazar/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Go ahead, look at him now.

Leon Edwards lost his first fight with Kamaru Usman and was on the way to losing the second one before landing the head kick heard 'round the world.

And it turns out he wasn't quite ready for it to be over.

The underdog Englishman arrived to the trilogy fight with Usman as an underdog yet again, but he exited the cage with both a belt and a series lead—capturing a majority-decision over five narrow rounds.

Two judges gave him 48-46 margins on the scorecards even with a point deduction because of a fence grab, and a third saw it even at 47. All three judges gave him the first and fifth rounds, and two out of the three gave him both the second and the fourth as well.

B/R's card slid the other direction and had it 3-2 in Usman's favor, translating to 48-46, but the still ex-champion had no significant beef with the scoring—even suggesting the series isn't over.

"I think I did enough to win the fight, but I knew it was a close fight," he said. "He had a great game plan, and I always said it from the start, I knew I'd see Leon again. And we're not done. I'll see him again."

Speaking of that game plan, Edwards' path to victory was again centered on kicks. He strafed Usman to the body and legs throughout, attempting to set up another game-changing head kick, but it never came. He also thrived in most situations where the fighters were in close and repeatedly either defended Usman's takedowns outright or was able to get up quickly without significant damage.

Nevertheless, Usman did maintain steady pressure and landed heavy strikes of his own, occasionally rendering Edwards stiff-legged but never to the point of an immediate knockdown or finish.

And as mentioned, he wasn't able to keep Edwards down and dole out heavy punishment on the mat.

"He didn't get the takedowns. I landed more cleaner shots. Look at his legs," Edwards said. "I was setting him up with the body kicks and the leg kicks. I knew it was a close fight. I had to go out there [in the fifth and] land the cleaner shots. Not much happened. So I was confident."