    NBA Rumors: Chauncey Billups Firing Hasn't Been Considered by Blazers Despite Record

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMarch 18, 2023

    DETROIT, MI - MARCH 6: Head Coach Chauncey Billups of the Portland Trail Blazers looks on against the Detroit Pistons on March 6, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.
    Brian Sevald/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Portland Trail Blazers aren't weighing a coaching change despite sitting 13th in the Western Conference at 31-39, according to The Athletic's Jason Quick.

    Quick cited a "high-ranking source" within the organization who said getting rid of coach Chauncey Billups "hasn't even crossed our minds."

