Offseason Trade Ideas for NBA's Most Hopeless Teams

The Trade

Charlotte Hornets Receive: Kyle Lowry and a 2027 first-round pick (top-8 protected)

Miami Heat Receive: Terry Rozier and James Bouknight

First on the list alphabetically but also probably first in terms of sheer hopelessness, we have the Charlotte Hornets. The sheer difficulty of fabricating a halfway-reasonable trade for them illustrates how dire things are.

Saddled with overpaid veterans and underperforming lottery picks, the Hornets have little reason for optimism beyond LaMelo Ball, whose season barely got started because of left ankle injuries and ended early following a fracture in his right.

The Hornets need options, and the cap relief they'd get when Lowry's $29.7 million salary comes off the books in 2024 would give them some. Gordon Hayward's $31.5 million also expires after 2023-24, freeing up a total of over $61 million just between those two contracts.

Free agency hasn't always been kind to the Hornets, and cap space won't matter as much for them as it would for a bigger-market operation. But clean books are clean books, and it's been a long time since the Hornets had them.

James Bouknight's sophomore season has been almost unfathomably bad. He's shooting 32.8 percent from the field and 25.0 percent from deep, and the most notable event of his brief NBA career had nothing to do with basketball. For the Hornets, the top-eight-protected first-rounder they're getting from Miami will be more valuable than Bouknight by default.

If a pick that won't come for another three-plus years seems too distant to be valuable for Charlotte, understand that any legitimate rebuild is going to take at least that long to get off the ground. If the Hornets get impatient—OK, when the Hornets get impatient—they can at least trade that selection or package it up with others in a bigger deal.

On the Heat's side, this is about getting off of Lowry's 2023-24 salary and adding a more productive, younger and cheaper guard in Rozier. The 28-year-old is putting up 21.4 points, 5.0 assists and 4.2 rebounds in an obvious "somebody's got to get numbers" situation this season, but his inefficiency (23rd percentile in points per shot attempt at his position) owes mainly to a lack of surrounding talent and a slightly larger role than befits his skill set. If Rozier slots in as a fourth or fifth option in Miami, we'll see a return to his days of shooting around 40 percent from deep.

Bouknight is just a flier—a 2021 lottery pick who scored the ball effectively in college and who might benefit from the militaristic discipline the Heat have become known for. It might not be the worst thing for him to get an early-career change of scenery. Miami has a strong record of getting talented players into prime shape and bringing the best out of them.