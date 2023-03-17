Iowa State Declined Warmup Time After Rim Adjustment; Shot 23.3% in Loss to Pitt

Grant Halverson/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Iowa State basketball decided to forego additional warmup time ahead of its first-round matchup against Pittsburgh in the NCAA Tournament after a slight adjustment was made to one of the rims at the Greensboro Coliseum, the NCAA said in a statement.

It is a decision that the Cyclones may have regretted as they had their worst shooting performance of the entire season en route to a 59-41 loss against the Panthers. They shot just 23.3 percent from the field and 9.5 percent from three-point range.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.