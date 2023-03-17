Report: Jay White '50/50' on Signing WWE or AEW Contract as WrestleMania Approaches

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Longtime New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Jay White is reportedly torn between signing with WWE or All Elite Wrestling.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), both WWE and AEW have been pursuing and negotiating with White, and a source close to the situation said it is a "50/50" proposition regarding who he will sign with.

White is a 30-year-old New Zealander who essentially accomplished everything possible during his more than seven years in NJPW.

He held nearly every major title in the promotion, winning the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, IWGP Heavyweight Championship, IWGP Intercontinental Championship, IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship and NEVER Openweight Championship one time each.

At NJPW Battle in the Valley last month, White lost a match to AEW star Eddie Kingston with the stipulation that White would have to leave New Japan in the event of a loss.

Meltzer noted that AEW-contracted talent is permitted to wrestle dates for New Japan, making it "weird" to do a loser leaves town stipulation if he has plans to sign with AEW.

At the same time, Meltzer pointed out that it is possible White didn't want to work with NJPW at all in the near future regardless.

It can be argued that AEW has a slight advantage over WWE in the sense that White has already made a few appearances for AEW and has a relationship with president Tony Khan and other people in positions of power.

WWE remains the standard in the world of pro wrestling and sports entertainment, however, and offers White the opportunity to reach the greatest heights possible in the business.

Also, WWE is in the midst of an important time on its calendar with WrestleMania 39 just two weeks away.

Signing with WWE now could allow White to either make his debut at WrestleMania or on Raw the night after WrestleMania, which is essentially the most impactful way a wrestler can enter the WWE fold.

