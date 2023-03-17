5 2023 Offseason Trade Ideas for Some of the NHL's Worst Teams

0 of 5

Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images

The exciting part of being a team at or near the bottom of the NHL standings this season is the hope you'll be able to win the draft lottery and select Connor Bedard No. 1 in June. But only one team will get to do that, and everyone else will have to find other ways to get better.

To improve a team with a lot of holes, you can hope some of your prospects are ready to make the leap or you seek help in free agency. But the most effective, and most nerve-wracking, way to improve a team is by making trades.

Trades are fun and exciting for us, and for general managers they're the best and most terrifying thing they can do. But what's the harm in making deals when your team spent the season in the basement? Things can't get worse, right?

Wait, no, they can absolutely get worse. But when you're down bad and the future looks bleak, change can make it feel better. And that's why we're going to make deals that could improve life down the road for some of the NHL's worst teams.