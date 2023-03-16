Nets' Ben Simmons Progressing in Injury Rehab: 'Zero' Talk About Shutting Down PG

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Ben Simmons is progressing in his rehab from knee and back injuries and is working out on the court, Brooklyn Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn said Thursday.

Vaughn told reporters he believes the three-time All-Star will return to action this season and that the Nets have had "zero" conversation about shutting him down.

Simmons, 26, hasn't played since Feb. 15. He was dealing with a knee injury and began feeling tightness in his back during rehab.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.