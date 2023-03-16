X

    Alabama's Depth Hyped on Twitter as Brandon Miller Scores 0 in Rout of Texas A&M CC

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMarch 16, 2023

    BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA - MARCH 16: Jahvon Quinerly #5 of the Alabama Crimson Tide shoots the ball against Simeon Fryer #22 of the Texas A&M-CC Islanders during the second half in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Legacy Arena at the BJCC on March 16, 2023 in Birmingham, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
    Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

    The No. 1 overall seed didn't encounter much trouble as it opened the 2023 NCAA men's basketball tournament Thursday.

    Alabama cruised past No. 16 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 96-75.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    CRIMSON TIDE ROLLS ON ‼️<br><br>No. 1 Alabama advances to next round 👏 <a href="https://t.co/5RkX5XjIPw">pic.twitter.com/5RkX5XjIPw</a>

    The Crimson Tide were up 54-34 by halftime. The Islanders got the deficit down to 13 points with 17 minutes left in the second half before Alabama head coach Nate Oats called a timeout to regroup. Bama dominated from that point forward.

    Texas A&M Corpus-Christi simply couldn't match the Tide's overwhelming depth.

    Pat Forde @ByPatForde

    A flurry from Corpus Christi has cut the Alabama lead to 13 and led to a Nate Oats timeout. If nothing else, they can talk in later years about forcing a Tide timeout.

    Kareem Jackson @ReemBoi25

    Bama got a tough team!!

    Albert Breer @AlbertBreer

    How did Bama get this good at hoops? <a href="https://t.co/xlb9I7Q4ho">https://t.co/xlb9I7Q4ho</a>

    Dan Wolken @DanWolken

    I'm totally baffled by what A&amp;M-Corpus Christi thinks it's trying to accomplish on offense.

    Rosie Langello @RosieLangello

    Five Alabama players in double digits with 3:31 to play. Tide up 85-67.

    Jahmal @JahmalKennedy

    Alabama bench has been a big highlight today. Nick Pringle comes to mind especially.

    The drama-free win came despite leading scorer Brandon Miller going scoreless on five shot attempts. He finished with five rebounds three assists and one block in his 19 minutes on the floor.

    Kevin Scarbinsky @KevinScarbinsky

    It's halftime. Score:<br>Brandon Miller 0<br>Rest of the Alabama roster 54<br>TAMCC 34<br>Depth doesn't get any deeper.

    Howie Schwab @howieschwab

    Brandon MIller 0 points so far. Means little

    Cole Cubelic @colecubelic

    Alabama up 21 &amp; Brandon Miller hasn't scored....yeesh

    Kevin Scarbinsky @KevinScarbinsky

    Brandon Miller scored in double figures in every game but one, when he had 8 in the win at Houston. He is scoreless in 19 minutes, and Nate Oats shut him down early in the second half. Be interesting to hear from them after the game.

    The Field of 68 @TheFieldOf68

    Brandon Miller finished with zero points and Alabama still won by 21 points 😳

    Nick Pringle led the way off the bench, posting a double-double (19 points, 15 rebounds). Jahvon Quinerly and Mark Sears combined for 28 points as well.

    As a team, the Crimson Tide shot 46.5 percent from the field and went 15-of-23 from beyond the arc.

    Alabama will play No. 9 Maryland in the second round Saturday. The Terrapins overcame a sluggish start and sneaked past West Virginia 67-65.

    Alabama's Depth Hyped on Twitter as Brandon Miller Scores 0 in Rout of Texas A&M CC
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Miller's lackluster showing didn't matter for his team in the opening round. That's going to change as the Tide get deeper into the bracket, and a similar performance could cause some trouble against Maryland.

    Watch March Madness Live to stream every tournament game through the Final Four.