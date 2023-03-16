Alabama's Depth Hyped on Twitter as Brandon Miller Scores 0 in Rout of Texas A&M CC

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The No. 1 overall seed didn't encounter much trouble as it opened the 2023 NCAA men's basketball tournament Thursday.

Alabama cruised past No. 16 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 96-75.

The Crimson Tide were up 54-34 by halftime. The Islanders got the deficit down to 13 points with 17 minutes left in the second half before Alabama head coach Nate Oats called a timeout to regroup. Bama dominated from that point forward.

Texas A&M Corpus-Christi simply couldn't match the Tide's overwhelming depth.

The drama-free win came despite leading scorer Brandon Miller going scoreless on five shot attempts. He finished with five rebounds three assists and one block in his 19 minutes on the floor.

Nick Pringle led the way off the bench, posting a double-double (19 points, 15 rebounds). Jahvon Quinerly and Mark Sears combined for 28 points as well.

As a team, the Crimson Tide shot 46.5 percent from the field and went 15-of-23 from beyond the arc.

Alabama will play No. 9 Maryland in the second round Saturday. The Terrapins overcame a sluggish start and sneaked past West Virginia 67-65.

Miller's lackluster showing didn't matter for his team in the opening round. That's going to change as the Tide get deeper into the bracket, and a similar performance could cause some trouble against Maryland.

