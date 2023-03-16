LeBron James Helping Produce J.R. Smith Docuseries Focused on College Golf Transition

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

LeBron James' UNINTERRUPTED platform is producing a four-part Amazon Prime Video docuseries chronicling former NBA guard J.R. Smith's transition from the Association to North Carolina A&T as he pursues a college education while playing for the golf team.

Per Peter White of Deadline, the series, Redefined: J.R. Smith, will debut April 4. James is an executive producer alongside friend and business partner Maverick Carter.

Smith, 37, was picked 18th in the 2004 NBA draft out of St. Benedict's Preparatory School in New Jersey. He played 16 seasons for the New Orleans and Oklahoma City Hornets, Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers.

The two-time NBA champion averaged 12.4 points per game in his career and a career-high 18.1 points for the 2012-13 Knicks. He played an instrumental role for the 2015-16 Cavs, who upset the 73-win Golden State Warriors to win the franchise's first NBA title. Smith and James were Cleveland teammates from January 2015 through the 2017-2018 season and helped L.A. win the 2020 championship in the NBA bubble.

Smith is in his second year at North Carolina A&T, the United States' largest historically Black college or university.