Pro Comparisons for Top 2023 NBA Draft Prospects in March Madness

Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NBA scouting departments use pro comparisons as an exercise to paint a clearer picture of a prospect's future role and effectiveness.

Viewers watching this NCAA tournament are going to see glimpses of some of today's and yesterday's stars and impact role players.

Comparisons take into account physical tools/athleticism, style of play, strengths and weaknesses. We're looking for NBA archetypes and reachable ceilings for the top prospects in this year's March Madness.