Ranking the Best Possible 2023 NBA Playoff Matchups

11 of 11

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

5-T. Boston Celtics vs. Phoenix Suns; Philadelphia 76ers vs. Phoenix Suns

Is this very "We should want to see multi-superstar factions with depth face off against one another?" Absolutely. But subplots abound.

Boston treated Kevin Durant's Brooklyn Nets to a first-round sweep last year. This would be his chance to get even, albeit with a different team. I, personally, will geek out over how the Celtics attempt to defend the Suns' all-galaxy offense and the lineups they come to lean on. We might see a rekindling of the "Devin Booker or Jayson Tatum" discussions that sort of just dissipated into nothing.

Philly vs. Phoenix pits masters of the deliberate against each other. Their offenses traffic in methodical domination.

The Suns don't have a clear answer for James Harden on the perimeter anymore. The Sixers have even less ways to solve the "Phoenix has KD and Booker playing for the same team" conundrum. The Deandre Ayton-Joel Embiid matchup would be amazing. And I'm fairly certain there would be at least one game decided by a Tyrese Maxey vs. Chris Paul battle.

4. Denver Nuggets vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Pitting the two best squads from each conference is never a bad idea and hardly a novel concept. This one has the benefit of compelling stylistic clashes.

Can the Nuggets offense hum loudly enough against the Bucks defense? Is Milwaukee's offense built to exploit Nikola Jokić outside of transition? Who helps Aaron Gordon chase around Giannis Antetokounmpo? Are both Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray closing games in this series? How will the MVP-voting outcome shape the Giannis vs. Jokić matchup?

Most important of all: I predicted a Bucks-Nuggets Finals during the preseason. And we are all, quite obviously, emotionally invested in my chance to be correct for once.

3. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns

A rematch of the 2021 Finals? But with a heavy infusion of Kevin Durant? And a dab of Devin Booker hunting former teammate/stay-at-home NBA player Jae Crowder?

Hell yes.

2. Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors

Part of me wants to see a fresh matchup. Most of me appreciates the back-and-forth we watched through six games last year.

Boston is deeper this time around. Golden State's core is another year older yet relying more on Jonathan Kuminga and a worse version of Jordan Poole. It feels like the Celtics would be heavy favorites.

Then again, if the Warriors make it this far, they will presumably have remembered how to win away from home and, by extension, flipped the gives-a-crap switch that always seems to be turned on against Boston anyway.

1. Denver Nuggets vs. Philadelphia 76ers

The Nikola Jokić vs. Joel Embiid debates are incendiary now. Just imagine what they'll be like leading into, during and after a championship bout between the two of them.

I'm also not sure #TheDiscourse can handle a Finals matchup that ensures one of Harden or Jokić is crowned champion and potentially named the series MVP. I would purchase tickets to watch that implosion.

Unless otherwise noted, stats courtesy of NBA.com, Basketball Reference, Stathead or Cleaning the Glass and accurate entering Tuesday's games. Salary information via Spotrac.

Dan Favale covers the NBA for Bleacher Report. Follow him on Twitter (@danfavale), and subscribe to the Hardwood Knocks podcast, co-hosted by Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes.